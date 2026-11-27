The Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has signed an agreement with Meta to protect children online, support age-appropriate experiences on its platforms, and address scams, impersonation and harmful AI-generated content such as deepfakes. The agreement comes as Philippine officials separately explore whether the national ID system could support privacy-preserving age checks.

The agreement also covers digital literacy programs for teens, parents, guardians, and teachers, as well as efforts to widen digital skills and economic opportunities for small businesses, entrepreneurs, creators, and freelancers.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, DICT Secretary Robert Joseph De Claro described the agreement as a milestone that reflects the president’s directive to government and the private sector to jointly protect people who use social media and other digital platforms.

The signing of the MoU follows previous discussions and commitments on the Philippine government’s side in advancing the age assurance push.

In September, officials and civil society stakeholders met to discuss a privacy-preserving age assurance system that will determine whether someone falls above or below an age threshold without unnecessarily revealing their identity. The Philippine Statistics Authority suggested that the national ID could support such checks.

A month before, in August, Roblox had agreed to integrate the Philippine Identification System, PhilSys, into its age assurance stack, while Meta was being pushed to improve child safety enforcement and remove harmful AI-generated deepfakes more quickly.

The Philippines’ age assurance push points to a broader role for national ID systems. Credentials used to access government services could also help private platforms establish whether users meet an age threshold. Indonesia is considering a related proposal to link social media accounts to national ID cards.

Australia has introduced a minimum age of 16 for accounts on covered social media platforms. Its new Digital Duty of Care goes further, requiring online services to take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harms. Breaches can draw penalties of up to 5 percent of global turnover or A$109.2 million, whichever is higher.

Article Topics

age verification | DICT | Meta | national ID | Philippines | social media