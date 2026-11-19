Three announcements this week address the same gap in workforce identity: confirming that the person applying, onboarding and later requesting access is the same verified individual. On November 18, 2026, Pindrop launched Pindrop for Hiring, which connects fraud signals from résumé screening through live interviews, and announced Microsoft Teams certification for its Pulse for Meetings integration. The same day, 1Kosmos announced a SailPoint integration that verifies new hires before they receive system access. A day earlier, on November 17, IdRamp launched Verified ID Studio, which issues verified digital credentials that employees can present at high-risk moments long after they are hired.

Fraud is rising in the applicant pool

Pindrop says one in six applicants it analyzed showed signs of fraud. In its own hiring data, the proportion showing indicators of potential North Korean links rose about 630 percent year over year, from one in 343 in 2025 to one in 47 in 2026. The company says one in four of those applicants used deepfakes during interviews.

North Korean operatives use stolen or fabricated identities to land remote technical jobs and send the wages back to the regime, while U.S.-based facilitators host employer-issued laptops so overseas workers appear to be local. In July 2025, Arizona resident Christina Marie Chapman was sentenced to 102 months in prison for helping North Korean workers obtain jobs at more than 300 U.S. companies, a scheme that generated over $17 million, according to the Justice Department.

Pindrop links signals from résumé to interview

Pindrop for Hiring brings fraud indicators from résumé review, virtual interviews and investigation workflows into enterprise hiring platforms. Its AI-powered résumé review flags fabricated employment histories, suspicious identities and duplicate applications. During interviews, Pulse for Meetings analyzes live audio and video for synthetic media, while voice analysis and location-risk signals give investigators more evidence to examine. Pindrop says the product surfaces risk signals but does not make hiring decisions.

The company tested the approach on its own recruiting. An applicant’s email address appeared in a Justice Department disclosure about North Korean IT-worker schemes, and during the interview Pulse for Meetings flagged an IP location that did not match the candidate’s stated home in Texas.

1Kosmos verifies new hires before access

1Kosmos picks up where the interview ends. The company has joined SailPoint’s Technology Alliance Partner ecosystem and integrated its platform with SailPoint Human Fabric, adding identity verification to the joiner process so organizations can confirm a new identity before making access decisions.

The verification combines document-based identity proofing, biometric verification and liveness detection, with optional matching of identity attributes against data already in SailPoint. 1Kosmos says verification typically takes less than two minutes, and the result feeds into SailPoint provisioning, governance, certifications and manual review. The same checks extend to account recovery, password resets and access provisioning, which 1Kosmos says targets hiring fraud, synthetic identities, service desk attacks, account takeover and password reset abuse.

“Organizations first need confidence that the person is real and verified,” said Mike Engle, chief strategy officer at 1Kosmos.

IdRamp turns verification into a reusable credential

IdRamp addresses how organizations can reuse a verified employee’s identity at later points in the workforce lifecycle. Verified ID Studio is an administrator console for designing, issuing and tracking Microsoft Entra Verified ID credentials for an organization’s workforce, removing the hand-written credential definitions and custom issuing app that setup has typically required.

Before a credential is issued, the employee is verified through the identity verification provider the organization selects, using a government ID and a live facial capture, and the verified face image becomes the credential’s photo. Employees store the credential in Microsoft Authenticator and present it at moments attackers target, such as help desk MFA resets, remote job interviews and video calls with executives. Microsoft Entra Face Check can then compare the person’s live face with the verified image on the credential. Administrators can issue credentials by email, link or QR code, revoke and replace them from one console, and write the verification back to the Entra account, binding that account to a verified person.

The credentials are issued under the organization’s own Verified ID authority and domain, not IdRamp’s or the verification provider’s. Mike Vesey, IdRamp’s CEO, said most organizations can confirm accounts, passwords or devices, but far fewer can confirm the person, and that the product lets Entra customers verify people with a trusted provider and issue credentials they own without building an app.

Deepfake detection moves into Teams meetings

Pindrop’s Teams certification extends detection beyond hiring. Teams administrators can manage Pulse for Meetings using existing Teams controls, participants receive alerts when potential synthetic media is detected, and detection events connect to Microsoft security workflows. That coverage matters when an impersonated executive, colleague or business partner pushes for a transfer or a sensitive decision.

“Enterprise security is increasingly a shared responsibility,” said Albert Kooiman, Microsoft’s general manager of Teams Partner Engineering and Customer Enablement. He said the integration gives customers real-time synthetic-media signals for their broader security operations.

Pindrop’s 2026 Deepfake Readiness Index found that 74 percent of surveyed security leaders had encountered or suspected deepfake attacks, but only 10 percent had purpose-built detection tools. Among affected organizations, one in four reported costs of at least $1 million from a single incident.

A crowded field

Other providers are working on the same stages of the workforce identity lifecycle.

BrightHire, a Zoom subsidiary, flags deepfakes, IP location and AI-generated answers during live interviews. Checkr’s Fraud Detection Suite pairs Socure-powered biometrics with document, liveness and deepfake checks. Deel’s planned acquisition of Clarity will add identity verification and deepfake detection to Deel IT. First Advantage and ID.me have partnered on identity verification from recruitment through onboarding.

World ID for Zoom verifies meeting participants with a one-time Orb scan and displays a Human Badge on their video tiles.

“The interaction itself is becoming a critical security boundary,” said Nicholas Holland, Pindrop’s chief product officer.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | AI fraud | identity verification | IdRamp | Pindrop