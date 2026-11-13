Podcast: EU and UK online safety laws keep coming. Are they making the internet safer?

Online safety regulations are reshaping the internet as governments introduce new measures to reduce online harms. Two of the biggest targets are social media and adult content, with regulators slapping new requirements and guardrails on established platforms.

Both the EU and the UK are working on solutions in parallel. But as the sector matures, the specifics that differentiate the two streams – and the two regional approaches – are becoming more visible and entrenched in policy.

In the EU, the European Commission has called for a 12-month pause on draft national social media restrictions that overlap with its proposed EU Kids Act, seeking a harmonized approach across the bloc. But the European Digital Identity Wallet deadline is fast approaching, and the new world of wallets and digital credentials is set to shape the landscape in the near future.

Meanwhile, the UK continues to expand its online safety framework. New provisions of the Crime and Policing Act took effect on November 6, criminalizing possession and publication of certain pornographic material, with corresponding content moderation obligations for online platforms.

As all this legislation rolls out, the Biometric Update Podcast asks: is the internet getting safer? This episode features interviews with Irene Hernández, CEO of wallet-centric European age assurance provider Gataca; and Andy Lulham, COO of UK content moderation provider VerifyMy, weighing in on the issue from regional perspectives.

Will the EUDI Wallet come to dominate digital identity – and what about Google and Apple? Is AI a threat that will make illegal content easier to produce, or an essential tool for monitoring volumes of material beyond human capacity? Hernández and Lulham explore the questions.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:58:01

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | EU age verification | EU KIDS Act | Gataca | UK age verification | VerifyMy