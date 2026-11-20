Poland’s government has adopted a draft law on the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet), to align Polish regulations with eIDAS 2.0.

In a government release, Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland’s deputy prime minister and minister of digital affairs, says the EUDI Wallet will “significantly simplify matters for Poles who conduct business abroad.”

“We want digital identity to give citizens greater freedom, not impose additional obligations. Therefore, using the wallet will be voluntary, and each user will decide what data they share and with whom.”

Poland’s EUDI Wallet will initially operate as a separate application accessible through mObywatel, which already has 13.5 million users. The government plans to eventually combine the two into a single app. Officials say it will enable individuals to verify identity and age, store and present electronic documents including qualifications and professional authorizations, allow the use of public and private services in other EU countries, and enable signing documents with qualified electronic signature.

Poland has also launched an EUDI Wallet testing environment with a demonstration version of mObywatel Europa, attracting participation from 80 businesses and institutions across Poland and other EU countries.

The release highlights selective disclosure as a core principle of the digital identity wallet system, and says the government aims for a single, integrated system that simplifies everyday life for Polish citizens.

The draft law also provides for a register of relying parties authorized to request specific wallet user data, intended to increase transparency and reduce unauthorized access to information.

The December 24, 2026 deadline for EU member states to provide digital identity wallets is approaching, and industry observers have expressed concern about uneven implementation and the work remaining to build public trust and regular use.

In particular, formal requirements for certification have yet to be fulfilled, and no national wallet is yet listed as certified on the European Commission’s eIDAS Dashboard.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | mObywatel | Poland