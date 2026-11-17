Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota say they never broke the law in the case of a Tennessee woman who was arrested at their recommendation based on a false facial recognition match.

In 2025, Angela Lipps was arrested at a neighbor’s home in Tennessee, taken to North Dakota and imprisoned for six months on a bank theft charge. Fargo police detective Lucas Heck, who was investigating a series of connected thefts, sought a nationwide arrest warrant for Lipps based on a facial recognition match passed to him by police in neighboring West Fargo.

After the charges against Lipps were dismissed, she filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city of Fargo and Heck, claiming unlawful seizure and arrest, due process violations, a civil rights claim against the city over its policies and training, false arrest and imprisonment, and malicious prosecution.

According to a report from Valley News Live, the city and Heck are answering that lawsuit by claiming that, while the arrest may have been wrong, they did not break the law, and that Lipps was not denied her constitutional rights.

Fargo police do not operate their own facial recognition software, and the defendants emphasize that searches were conducted by other agencies. They deny constitutional wrongdoing in Lipps’ arrest.

The city’s filing also acknowledges that Fargo police had no formal written policy governing facial recognition and provided no in-house training on its use. The defendants maintain that investigators used facial recognition alongside other investigative methods rather than relying on it alone.

The answer “denies the complaint’s allegations that Heck represented Lipps as positively identified and left out that the results were only a lead, that he did no further investigation after receiving them and that his probable cause statements misrepresented the results.” And it refutes claims of inadequate supervision over the use of facial recognition, and allegations that its officers “treat results as positive identifications.”

Fargo and Heck also list a host of other defenses, including qualified immunity and other forms of immunity, that they acted in good faith, and that if there was fault, “it belongs to Lipps or to other parties the city doesn’t control.”

Guidance on FRT use not the same as legal liability

The case highlights a gap between guidance and law in the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement agencies. Stating that facial recognition technology should be used responsibly is not the same as requiring it to be used with certain restrictions imposed by law.

The outcome will help determine how legal accountability applies when police act on facial recognition leads generated by other agencies, particularly when their own departments lack formal policies or training governing the technology. But there is a better than marginal chance that a court could rule in favor of the city. Ultimately, the decision will become part of the bigger story about how to establish accountability in police use of facial recognition and other biometric technologies.

Article Topics

facial recognition | false arrest | law enforcement | North Dakota