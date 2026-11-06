Police Scotland demonstrates live facial recognition as calls for legislation grow

Police Scotland hosted a demonstration of live facial recognition (LFR) at its headquarters in Tulliallan this week as the country considers whether to introduce the technology.

The Scottish Police Authority and the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner joined Police Scotland for the event and explored the potential of adopting LFR. Attendees also included Justice Secretary Neil Gray and representatives of the Scottish Human Rights Commission, the Children’s and Young Person’s Commissioner, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Officers from the NPCC’s and Greater Manchester Police’s LFR Units presented an overview of how the technology is used in England and Wales, and demonstrated police-operated live facial recognition.

“We know people support use of LFR in the right circumstances and with the right safeguards,” says Police Scotland Lead for Organised Crime, Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Assistant Chief Constable Dave Ferry. “It’s up to us to help people recognise the value of new technologies but also to assure our communities that we have strong governance and the right measures in place, and that any consideration and implementation of new technologies reflects our commitment to human rights, ethical oversight, and transparency.”

Scotland’s national dialogue has included a call from HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Craig Naylor to accelerate the adoption of live facial recognition, along with drones and AI, to help modernize police capabilities. Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Dr. Brian Plastow reiterated his call for primary legislation on police use of LFR in his 2025-2026 Annual Report in September.

“LFR technology is highly intrusive and constitutes mass public surveillance, so it is my view that primary legislation is the best route to deliver safeguards capable of ensuring both public acceptance and legitimacy,” Plastow told The Herald.

In Scotland, police use of images is covered by the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Act 2020 and the SBC Code of Practice.

Scotland weighs its own legal framework

The governance Ferry refers to is still being worked out for the use of LFR by police in England and Wales.

The UK Home Office announced plans this week to introduce a statutory framework for police use of facial recognition in England and Wales through its Police Reform Bill, alongside a response to its public consultation.

Plastow has repeatedly called for Scotland to introduce primary legislation governing police use of LFR, mirroring the approach being developed for England and Wales.

Now it is up to Scottish lawmakers to decide whether to follow Plastow’s recommendation to do the same.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | live facial recognition | Police Scotland | regulation | Scottish Biometrics Commissioner