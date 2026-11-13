Precise Biometrics revenue rises following Fingerprint Cards merger, losses widen

Precise Biometrics reported third-quarter revenue of 24.6 million Swedish kronor (US$2.45 million), up 23 percent from SEK 20 million ($1.99 million) a year earlier, following its July merger with Fingerprint Cards (FPC). However, the company recorded a substantial operating loss as integration and restructuring costs increased.

The company’s interim report shows an operating loss of SEK 32 million ($3.18 million), compared with SEK 0.6 million ($60,000) a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was negative SEK 9.5 million ($945,000), compared with positive SEK 4.4 million ($438,000) in Q3 2025. The figures include FPC’s results from July 20.

Precise raised approximately SEK 100 million ($9.94 million) through a rights issue and says it has implemented around 75 percent of planned annual cost savings of SEK 45 million ($4.47 million). Two orders worth approximately SEK 15 million ($1.49 million), announced in October, are expected to generate revenue in 2027, when the company is targeting a return to financial balance in the second half.

Precise has also strengthened its leadership following the Fingerprint Cards merger, appointing former Yubico executive Fredrik Krantz as chief revenue officer and former Fingerprint Cards executive Fredrik Ramberg as chief product officer. CEO Joakim Nydemark says the integration is more than halfway complete, with the companies working through existing contractual commitments as they combine operations.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial results | Precise Biometrics | stocks