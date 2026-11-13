FB pixel

Precise Biometrics revenue rises following Fingerprint Cards merger, losses widen

Integration costs weigh on earnings as company targets improved profitability in 2027
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Precise Biometrics revenue rises following Fingerprint Cards merger, losses widen
 

Precise Biometrics reported third-quarter revenue of 24.6 million Swedish kronor (US$2.45 million), up 23 percent from SEK 20 million ($1.99 million) a year earlier, following its July merger with Fingerprint Cards (FPC). However, the company recorded a substantial operating loss as integration and restructuring costs increased.

The company’s interim report shows an operating loss of SEK 32 million ($3.18 million), compared with SEK 0.6 million ($60,000) a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was negative SEK 9.5 million ($945,000), compared with positive SEK 4.4 million ($438,000) in Q3 2025. The figures include FPC’s results from July 20.

Precise raised approximately SEK 100 million ($9.94 million) through a rights issue and says it has implemented around 75 percent of planned annual cost savings of SEK 45 million ($4.47 million). Two orders worth approximately SEK 15 million ($1.49 million), announced in October, are expected to generate revenue in 2027, when the company is targeting a return to financial balance in the second half.

Precise has also strengthened its leadership following the Fingerprint Cards merger, appointing former Yubico executive Fredrik Krantz as chief revenue officer and former Fingerprint Cards executive Fredrik Ramberg as chief product officer. CEO Joakim Nydemark says the integration is more than halfway complete, with the companies working through existing contractual commitments as they combine operations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google’s AI glasses raise questions about enforcing biometric privacy protections

Google is entering the AI glasses market with privacy protections designed to address controversies surrounding Meta’s smart eyewear. But its…

 

Biometric defenses put to the test with faster AI face-swap model

The best way to stop a face-swap attack may be to build a better one first. Sumsub and Constructor University‘s…

 

Podcast: EU and UK online safety laws keep coming. Are they making the internet safer?

Online safety regulations are reshaping the internet as governments introduce new measures to reduce online harms. Two of the biggest…

 

Shufti patents split-inference age assurance with on-device biometrics

Shufti has launched its on-device age verification tool. A release from the UK provider says the product combines on-device facial…

 

As automation scales, GLEIF positions vLEI as enabler of secure digital infrastructure

Developments in digital public infrastructure have primarily focused on identity for individuals, but as financial markets, cross-border commerce and digital…

 

Toppan, BitGo test vLEI identity checks for secure digital asset transfers

Toppan Inc. says a recent proof-of-concept shows how private keys for corporate identity verification can be managed in a decentralized…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events