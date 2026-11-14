Privacy-enhancing technologies boom, but adoption lags: OECD

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Paris-based policy body of 38 advanced economies, has published a new empirical assessment of innovation in privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) in its Digital Economy and Society Outlook 2026, released on 5 November 2026. On paper, the field is booming. Between 2015 and 2025, PET research grew 20-fold and open-source projects 13-fold. Patent activity also expanded sharply, with the number of firms filing their first PET patent rising from 707 in 2010 to 2,585 in 2022. Where PETs are deployed, the payoff is dramatic: a UK-US childhood cancer study cut data-governance approval from more than a year to about two months.

Yet buyers are not following. Adoption remains limited by perceived complexity, uncertain returns and regulatory questions. Cryptographers needed to deploy PETs are scarce, and conflicting rules leave firms unsure what compliance credit the technologies earn. The squeeze lands on startups. Pilots drag on for 12 to 18 months, big tech bundles PETs into its cloud services, and banks fear small vendors will fold.

Using data without seeing it

PETs let organizations collect, analyze and share data while keeping personal or confidential information protected. A bank can check another bank’s fraud list without either side handing it over. A hospital can join a cancer study without its records leaving the building. The ideas are decades old, but modern computing power and cryptography now make them deployable at scale.

They protect more than privacy. PETs also shield intellectual property and trade secrets, which matters as the average data breach cost rose from $3.79 million in 2015 to $4.44 million in 2025, and $7.42 million in healthcare. The OECD positions PETs as the foundation of “data free flow with trust,” its framework for moving data across borders without losing control of it.

Who stands to win

AI developers gain access to sensitive training data, because several parties can train one model without moving their data. Banks gain tools for anti-money-laundering and fraud detection across institutions, with private set intersection matching customer records between banks without revealing the rest. Governments gain privacy-preserving public services: Estonia’s Bürokratt, launched in 2022, is the first AI-based public-service assistant built on federated learning and synthetic data.

Health research shows the payoff most clearly. Some childhood cancers affect fewer than two children per million a year, too few for any one country to study. The UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology linked the NHS with the US National Cancer Institute using Duality’s platform. Each side ran federated queries inside its own firewall, combined results in a secure enclave and added differential privacy to the outputs. The team “moved the code, not the records,” and cut data-governance approval from over a year to about two months.

Four ways to protect data

The OECD sorts PETs into four families based on how they protect data.

Change the data. Anonymization strips out or replaces identifying details, such as swapping a name for a random code. Synthetic data, useful for training AI, reproduces patterns in real datasets using artificially generated records, reducing reliance on personal information. Differential privacy adds a little random noise so overall trends stay accurate but no individual can be picked out.

Keep data encrypted while it is used. Homomorphic encryption lets a computer calculate on encrypted data without ever unlocking it. Multi-party computation lets several organizations reach a shared answer without revealing their own inputs, like colleagues finding their average salary without disclosing their pay. Trusted execution environments are sealed compartments inside a chip where data is processed out of anyone’s sight, even the cloud operator’s.

Bring the analysis to the data. Federated learning sends an AI model to each data holder, such as a hospital, to train locally; only what the model learned comes back, never the data. Private set intersection lets two parties find the records they share, such as customers on both banks’ watchlists, without revealing the rest.

Give people control. Data accountability tools let individuals see and control how their data is used, but they are too immature to register in the OECD’s data. One more technique runs through the figures: zero-knowledge proofs, which prove a claim without revealing the data behind it, such as proving you are over 18 without showing your birth date.

Finance builds, healthcare researches, the US leads

PETs have become a commercial race. The number of firms filing their first PET patent rose from 707 in 2010 to 2,585 in 2022, and PETs’ share of international ICT patents tripled from 3% to 9%. Big tech sets the pace: Microsoft, Google, Intel and IBM dominate PET open-source software. Blockchain flips the usual pattern, with about 550 open-source projects against 150 research papers, because decentralized finance values open code over patents.

Finance and healthcare lead PET activity, but in opposite ways. Finance builds. It holds 31% of all PET open-source code, more than 930 GitHub projects, yet only 7% of research papers. It dominates the cryptographic PETs, with about 72% of all zero-knowledge proof activity, 60% of multi-party computation and 35% of homomorphic encryption. Blockchain companies write most of that code, because privacy-preserving cryptography is the core of decentralized finance. Traditional banking use cases, such as anti-money-laundering and regulatory compliance, dominate the research side.

Healthcare, by contrast, stays mostly in the lab. It appears in 13% of PET papers but only 6% of open-source code, about 180 projects. Its tools of choice are synthetic data and differential privacy, which let researchers reuse patient data beyond the purpose it was collected for. Research centers on brain imaging, cancer prediction, patient monitoring and disease surveillance, a focus the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated.

Every other sector picks the PET that matches its problem. Cloud computing, where customer data sits on someone else’s servers, relies on trusted execution environments for 43% of its PET activity and homomorphic encryption for 22%. Databases and data-management systems lean on anonymization at 31%. Mobility and transport favour differential privacy at 20%, to protect location data. The Internet of Things spreads its bets, with no single PET above 21%. Manufacturing protects trade secrets rather than personal data and keeps its work proprietary, with just 1% of open-source projects.

The geography is concentrated. The US, China and Japan produce almost two-thirds of international PET patents, with the US alone close to a third. China has the momentum: its international filings grew 32.5% between 2020 and 2022, nearly three times the OECD average of 11.1%.

Countries also bet on different technologies. The US, UK and Israel focus on trusted execution environments, about a third of their PET patents each. Finland and Sweden put nearly half into federated learning, China concentrates on federated learning and enclaves, and Korea on homomorphic encryption and federated learning. Singapore spreads its bets most evenly.

Why buyers hold back

Four barriers keep buyers on the sidelines, and each feeds the next.

Limited awareness. Buyers don’t know which PETs are ready or where they have worked, so they dismiss them as immature.

Scarce skills. Cryptographers and privacy engineers are rare and expensive, leaving agencies and smaller firms dependent on vendors.

Unclear return on investment. PETs prevent losses rather than earn revenue, and no standard metric prices privacy risk.

Regulatory uncertainty. Data protection law restricts sharing customer data while anti-money-laundering rules push banks to share it, so firms play it safe.

The OECD’s answer is its Global Repository for Privacy Enhancing Technologies, launched on 19 October 2026 with 11 real-world use cases and 12 regulatory guides. It shows buyers what works and what regulators accept. A bank can see how Mastercard tested homomorphic encryption in Singapore’s PET sandbox to share cross-border financial-crime data, and a hospital can see how Singapore General Hospital analyzed medical images inside a secure enclave. Six of the 11 use cases are already in production.

Great technology, hard sell

Pilots run 12 to 18 months, and early-stage firms run out of cash waiting. Every client needs custom work, which squeezes margins. Big tech bundles PETs into cloud services that buyers find easier and safer. Banks and hospitals fear a startup will fold, a fear that starves it of revenue and makes failure likelier.

Inpher shows the pattern. The multi-party computation pioneer raised over $25 million and signed blue-chip partners, then hit every one of these walls. Arcium acquired its technology and team in 2024, illustrating the difficulties specialist PET developers face in scaling independently.

How governments are breaking the logjam

Governments are acting on several fronts. Privacy-by-design laws such as GDPR Article 25 steered research funding toward PETs. Guidance tackles regulatory uncertainty: the UK Information Commissioner’s Office issued PET and anonymization guides in 2023 and 2025, which the NHS pilot team called instrumental, and Singapore and Israel followed. Sandboxes in Singapore, Norway and the UK, prize challenges such as the UK-US anti-money-laundering contest, procurement and cost-benefit tools build demand. US federal R&D mandates and more than 50 grant programs in Türkiye build supply.

The NHS pilot adds the playbook: design governance in from the start, let partners verify the code running on their data and test with synthetic data first. The UK’s OpenSAFELY already analyses 55 million patient records without moving them. The OECD’s new repository is designed to align these national efforts.

Identity is already putting PETs to work

The OECD report never mentions biometrics, yet identity is one of the busiest testbeds for PETs. Norway’s banks are testing Mobai’s homomorphic encryption to match encrypted selfies against ID documents, and Hitachi is doing away with stored templates altogether. Prove and Mobai with Partisia use multi-party computation to bind people to reusable credentials, and zero-knowledge proofs are being incorporated into age checks in Denmark’s AltID wallet.

The parallels with the report are clear. As in finance, fraud prevention is the strongest pull: Incode bought Identiq to share fraud signals without sharing customer data. The barriers match too, with biometric template protection still not adopted after two decades. Most of this is still pilots and pre-launch products, and none appears in the OECD repository, an open door for the identity industry to make its case.

Article Topics

digital identity | homomorphic encryption | multi-party computation | OECD | privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) | trusted execution environment