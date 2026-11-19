Regula has expanded its identity document template database to 17,000 templates covering 254 countries and territories, adding support for newly issued passports, national identity cards and driver’s licenses.

The additions include the first national electronic passports from Angola and the Dominican Republic, which contain embedded contactless chips.

The embedded chips support additional verification through NFC reading and cryptographic authentication of passport data.

Regula has also added Niger’s latest biometric passport and redesigned passports from Ireland, Malaysia, Argentina, Norway and Serbia.

Ireland’s 2026 passport introduces updated security artwork and features that can be examined under different lighting conditions.

Malaysia’s redesigned passport replaces the black-and-white holder portrait with a color image and adds a transparent window and multiple laser image (MLI) security feature.

The additions follow the rollout of the Dominican Republic’s biometric passport system and Niger’s AES biometric passport.

In addition, the database update covers national identity cards from Cyprus, Malaysia and Uruguay, as well as driver’s licenses from Bulgaria, Nepal and Vietnam.

In the United States, Regula has added new license designs from Florida, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Regula maintains its database through forensic examination of genuine identity documents, including specimens obtained from issuing authorities.

Specialists use forensic equipment to study document construction, personalization methods and security features under visible, ultraviolet and infrared light.

These findings inform templates that contain document layouts, data field formats, machine-readable zones, electronic chip structures, and security characteristics.

The references allow verification software to identify document versions, extract information, and perform authenticity checks. Some physical security features require specialized readers.

The expanded database supports Regula Document Reader SDK, which provides document recognition, data extraction, and authenticity checking. These capabilities also feed into the Regula IDV Platform that combines document verification with biometric facial matching, liveness detection, and optional compliance screening.

Regula’s Document Reader SDK 9.10 release notes list 17,064 supported documents from 254 countries and territories, including 122 additions in that release. The overall database has grown from approximately 16,000 templates at the end of 2025.

Article Topics

document verification | identity document | Regula