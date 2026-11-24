Identity verification provider Regula has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit conducted by Insight Assurance, assessing security controls designed to protect sensitive identity and biometric information.

The independent examination covered a 12-month period to evaluate the design and operating effectiveness of the company’s security controls. It covered three products: Regula IDV Platform, Document Reader SDK, and Face SDK.

The examination assessed security governance, risk assessment, access controls, system operations, change management and risk mitigation against the Security category of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria.

According to the company, the auditor concluded that the security controls were designed and operated effectively throughout the examination period.

Unlike a Type I assessment, SOC 2 Type II evaluates whether security controls function effectively over time, and not just if they are appropriately designed at a specific point.

For financial institutions and government agencies handling sensitive identity and biometric information, the audit can support procurement decisions and operational risk reviews.

“Our SOC 2 Type II report gives their security teams an independent assessment of the controls within our audited identity verification environment,” says Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula.

The audit follows Regula’s recent addition of 1,000 identity document templates to bring its database to 17,000 templates covering 254 countries and territories.

Regula also holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification covering specified software management and engineering activities.

The SOC 2 Type II report is available to customers and prospective clients through the company’s Trust Center.

Article Topics

certification | data protection | Regula