Age checks are moving into the checkout software at convenience stores. In Scotland, MHouse has integrated Innovative Technology’s facial age estimation into its tills to flag when shoppers need to show ID. Henderson Technology plans to begin piloting digital proof of age for alcohol sales on December 1, following changes to licensing rules in England and Wales.

MyCheckr facial age estimation makes for safer retail transactions

Innovative Technology Ltd. (ITL)’s MyCheckr facial age estimation (FAE) technology is now directly integrated into MHouse UK’s electronic point of sale (EPOS) system. A post from the firm says the newly equipped EPOS systems are live at two stores in Scotland, with a wider rollout planned.

MHouse’s legacy age check system triggers an alert whenever a restricted product is scanned; it summons a human attendant, who checks the customer’s ID. Store managers told ITL that asking customers for ID could lead to confrontations, especially for younger or less experienced staff.

ITL says “MHouse recognised that age-estimation technology would give convenience stores a more robust way to protect their staff. It trialled MyCheckr, which uses facial analysis to estimate a customer’s age, as a standalone unit at assisted till points at the store locations.”

While successful as a pre-screening measure under Challenge 25, the FAE trial still ultimately required staff to check uncertain results, which meant the confrontation problem was not fixed.

MHouse linked the age check directly to the transaction. If MyCheckr estimates that a shopper is under 25, the till pauses the sale until the shopper shows ID. A manager can override the hold, ITL says.

ITL says it was able to test and deploy the MyCheckr integration in roughly three days, thanks in part to easy integration through an API for both the MyCheckr and MyCheckrMini products. It says the deployment has reduced disputes over age check results, making for more positive experiences for both staff and customers. “Knowing they’re on camera also encourages customers to behave more sensibly at the till so can also help deter abusive reactions,” ITL says.

“The biggest win is for customers over 25, and especially those with a full basket,” since the age check happens automatically at the start of the transaction without any need for staff interaction, making for faster checkout.

Henderson first to integrate digital ID for EPOS at convenience stores

Also in the UK, Henderson Technology is launching digital proof of age verification for alcohol sales through its EDGEPoS system, with a soft launch beginning on December 1, 2026.

The company claims to be the first retail technology provider to introduce the integrated EPOS technology to the UK convenience sector following changes to the UK’s mandatory licensing conditions that allow digital proof-of-age when purchasing age-restricted goods.

Retailers Roadchef and Gill Marsh Forecourts will be the first to pilot the integration, with 18 Roadchef locations and five Gill Marsh Forecourts installing the digital ID tech.

Like the ITL integration, Henderson’s puts the age check directly into the purchase process – and, with verified digital ID, can also be used at self-checkouts.

Both Darren Nickels, retail technology operations director at Henderson Technology, and Mel Brown, chief executive of the Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS), believe that if digital proof of age is to become the everyday norm, ease of use is key. “It needs to be simple for customers to use and practical for retailers to accept,” says Brown. “Integrating it into the checkout is an important step in making that possible.”

Age checks for alcohol are nothing new

The online age assurance debate continues to rage, as online safety regulations proliferate. But the ability to go to the store and buy alcohol using digital proof of age may ultimately be the more significant shift in terms of public adoption.

Part of what stymies people when it comes to age checks for social media or porn is that these are new applications. Users have spent years interacting with these platforms as free entities that, at best, asked for perfunctory age confirmation.

Shoppers are already used to being asked for ID when buying alcohol. Digital proof of age gives them another way to show they’re old enough, which may make it easier to adopt than age checks on services that rarely asked for proof before.

Article Topics

biometric age estimation | facial age estimation (FAE) | Henderson Technology | Innovative Technology | POS | retail biometrics | UK age verification