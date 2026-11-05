Revenue-sharing, data sovereignty concerns arise from Liberia ID card concession

A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement to upgrade Liberia’s national biometric ID infrastructure which is in parliament for scrutiny has sparked concerns about several issues, including revenue sharing, data sovereignty, procurement, and the overall cost of the deal.

Last month, lawmakers began scrutinizing a draft concession signed with OeSD International, the specialized global arm of the Austrian State Printing Company.

The proposed agreement, valued at between $52 million and $54.7 million, has drawn questions about its financial terms, procurement process and control of citizens’ biometric information as lawmakers review the concession.

Revenue-sharing terms questioned

According to Liberian newspaper The New Republic, financial figures contained in Annex Five of the concession agreement indicate that OeSD International will be entitled to 65 percent of specified revenues generated from the national ID system, while the government will get 35 percent. This information is also contained in an MoU cited by the outlet, which was signed in May between the government, OeSD International and Ecobank Liberia.

In an earlier interview with Biometric Update, NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters said President Joseph Boakai had opted for a concession model under which OeSD would finance nationwide biometric enrollment and ID issuance, recover its investment over time and eventually transfer the system to the government. Peters said the decision followed a review of the original procurement arrangement.

In the face of this revenue-sharing proposal, critics have been questioning the economic model of the biometric ID infrastructure concession and why a foreign company should have the bigger share of proceeds from infrastructure that is supposed to serve a sovereign purpose.

Figures mentioned in OeSD’s financial year report as cited by the media project revenue of about US$107 million over the 10-year period the concession is expected to last. From this, about US$69.5 million will go to the company, and US$37.4 million to the Liberian government.

Data sovereignty

The second major issue raising concerns among Liberian lawmakers, politicians and other stakeholders is data sovereignty. According to the terms of the concession being reviewed, the identity infrastructure has been designed to accommodate up to 10 million biometric records. But critics question the choice of this figure, which is almost double the current population of Liberia. The Liberian population is estimated at about 5.5 million people.

Several critical questions are being asked with regard to where and how biometric data will be stored, who would control the encryption keys, whether foreign OeSD personnel could access biometric records remotely, and whether data could be processed outside Liberia.

The concerns from Liberians are in line with the awakening by many African countries to build their digital public infrastructure systems in ways that guarantee sovereignty, with some opting for open-source infrastructure for sustainability and local ownership.

The Executive Director of the National Identification Registry (NIR), Hon. Andrew Peters has clarified on this point in the past. He told a press conference in August that all data related to the national ID system scheme will be stored within Liberia, and that OeSD will not be allowed to control such sensitive information.

Local firms question procurement process

The Liberia Information Technology Consortium (LITCON), representing local technology firms, has questioned the selection of a foreign concessionaire and called for greater transparency over procurement and opportunities for domestic companies.

There have also been concerns about the procurement process, with some questioning whether the selection of the vendor should not have been done through a competitive bidding system that was open and transparent.

The concession deal with OeSD has come under scrutiny in the past, with questions about whether its selection was transparent, and in compliance with the country’s public procurement regulations.

Liberia is not new to biometrics-related procurement controversy. This was seen over several months a few years ago in a matter concerning an election biometrics system.

Lawmakers urged to scrutinize agreement

With pressure mounting over these concerns, Liberians say they expect lawmakers to push for clearer answers to all the questions arising.

In an open letter addressed to the House Speaker at the end of last month, a lawmaker Sumo Mulbah called for what he termed a rigorous and informed review of the US$52 million to US$54.7 million budget request for the identity project.

He picked several holes in the concession deal and called on fellow lawmakers to ask for an itemized bill of materials, an open-source feasibility assessment, an immediate budgetary freeze and audit, as well as legal compliance checks against the Public Procurement Act and the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law.

The NIR says Liberia is seeking to modernize its national ID system and make it the trust infrastructure for access to several public and private sector services.

Article Topics

Austrian State Printing House (OSD) | data sovereignty | identity infrastructure | Liberia | procurement | public-private partnerships