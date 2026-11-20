Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state has authorized maternity hospitals to collect fingerprints from mothers and newborns within 24 hours of birth, linking the biometric records to civil birth registration. The initiative is intended to reduce baby-swapping, illegal adoption and child trafficking, Brazilian outlet g1 reports.

The framework was established by Provision CGJ 90/2026, issued by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice on November 17.

Brazil recorded an average of 66 missing children and adolescents per day in 2025, according to Ministry of Justice data. The figure covers minors generally, rather than cases of newborns abducted from hospitals.

The Maternity School at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) began collecting biometrics from mothers and newborns within 24 hours of birth in October, according to g1.

The report quotes an official with Brazil’s civil registration authority as saying the early inclusion of biometric data will benefit the country’s CRVS system.

The measure applies to maternity hospitals with notary offices, of which there are 58 in Rio de Janeiro. Officials hope to introduce the process at the first 15 of them by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Rio de Janeiro is the first Brazilian state to establish statewide rules linking newborn fingerprint collection in maternity hospitals to civil birth registration.

The initiative is led by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, which also stores the biometric data.

Brazil’s infant biometrics market expands

The 1990 Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA), which is separate from the Digital ECA that mandates online age assurance, requires Brazil’s states to accurately identify children and their mothers.

Nine states in Brazil had begun registering infant biometrics using fingerprint scanners from Infant.ID as of July, according to CNN Brazil.

Infant.ID technology has also been undergoing testing at UFRJ’s Maternity School to assess its integration with birth registration. The company supplies the technology behind Paraná’s Bebê ID program, launched in 2025, although Rio’s new framework has not been formally identified as an extension of that initiative.

Infant.ID is a subsidiary of Akiyama that uses technology from Integrated Biometrics, and IB also holds the license for the technology outside Brazil. The company said last July that it had already completed more than 320,000 biometric fingerprint enrollments of children between birth and seven years of age.

Synolo is also active in Brazil’s infant fingerprint biometrics market, having signed deals with three distributors in the country last year. One of those, Montreal, is active in Rio de Janeiro and recently demonstrated its own ABIS paired with Synolo’s Neo device to state officials.

“Rio’s proposed infant biometrics provision has the potential to set a national standard for Brazil, and it aligns perfectly with what the Synolo Neo was designed to do,” Greg Scott, CEO of Synolo Biometrics, told Biometric Update in an email.

The company has completed or ongoing PoCs in eight Brazilian states, according to Scott.

Article Topics

biometrics | birth registration | Brazil | fingerprint biometrics | infant biometrics | Infant.ID | Synolo