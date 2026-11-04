FB pixel

ROC gains ISO 27001 certification to ease government procurement

Firm says standard will provide baseline trust for customers in highly regulated industries
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
ROC gains ISO 27001 certification to ease government procurement
 

ROC has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification of its information security management system (ISMS) from an independent certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

According to a release from the Colorado-based firm, which markets its technology under the Vision AI umbrella, the certification covers the ISMS supporting the development, delivery and operation of ROC’s software products, SaaS offerings and supporting cloud infrastructure.

The company says the independent validation of the security governance, risk management and data-protection controls underpinning its tech provides customers with baseline assurance against a trusted, familiar security standard.

This is critical for ROC, which has rooted its market strategy in government, defense, law enforcement and highly regulated sectors in the U.S. It hopes the ISO/IEC certification will streamline future vendor-risk assessments and procurement reviews for those high-stakes customers, strengthening ROC’s competitive position as it works to meet increasing demand for robust identity security.

“Security and privacy are fundamental to ROC and align with how enterprise and government customers evaluate and procure technology,” says ROC’s COO, Blake Moore, noting that “independent NIST evaluations of ROC’s algorithm performance and ISO/IEC 27001 certification of its information security management system provide complementary assurance. Together, these assessments can strengthen customer confidence in both the performance and governance of ROC’s technology.”

Unlike biometric performance evaluations, ISO/IEC 27001 certification assesses an organization’s information security management system rather than the accuracy or reliability of its algorithms.

ROC has worked to grow its focus and reputation beyond its initial role as a biometrics vendor. Its portfolio now extends across biometric identification and enrollment, physical access control, video analytics and digital evidence, as it aims to meet the demand for holistic security systems that address the full threat spectrum and reduce the need for multiple solutions. Its latest evolution has it positioned as an age assurance provider, with membership in the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA).

The certification is valid for three years, subject to annual surveillance audits. ROC expects it to help streamline procurement reviews as the company expands into regulated markets.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DDoS attack on DigiD exposes fragility of Dutch government login backbone

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on DigiD, the login Dutch residents use to reach government and many public services, disrupted…

 

Traceable evidence will form the basis of AI agents: Authenticate 2026 speakers

AI agents are dominating conversations about technology and commerce, and accordingly many sessions at FIDO’s Authenticate 2026 focused on agentic…

 

Facephi free cash flow improves despite revenue dip amid transition to SaaS

Facephi generated positive free cash flow of 1.1 million euros (approximately $1.2 million) during the 12 months ending on June…

 

Western Australia live facial recognition trial results: 1.4M faces, 122 arrests

Western Australia’s trial of live facial recognition has now concluded. According to a government release, the five-month trial, supported by…

 

UK unveils plan for police facial recognition guardrails and oversight

UK police are catching thousands of dangerous criminals each year with facial recognition, the Home Office says, and the government…

 

Digi Yatra expands international biometric trials to 7 Indian airports

Digi Yatra is expanding facial biometric passenger processing to international departures at seven Indian airports, extending a platform previously limited…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Top Stories This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events