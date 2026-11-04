ROC gains ISO 27001 certification to ease government procurement

ROC has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification of its information security management system (ISMS) from an independent certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

According to a release from the Colorado-based firm, which markets its technology under the Vision AI umbrella, the certification covers the ISMS supporting the development, delivery and operation of ROC’s software products, SaaS offerings and supporting cloud infrastructure.

The company says the independent validation of the security governance, risk management and data-protection controls underpinning its tech provides customers with baseline assurance against a trusted, familiar security standard.

This is critical for ROC, which has rooted its market strategy in government, defense, law enforcement and highly regulated sectors in the U.S. It hopes the ISO/IEC certification will streamline future vendor-risk assessments and procurement reviews for those high-stakes customers, strengthening ROC’s competitive position as it works to meet increasing demand for robust identity security.

“Security and privacy are fundamental to ROC and align with how enterprise and government customers evaluate and procure technology,” says ROC’s COO, Blake Moore, noting that “independent NIST evaluations of ROC’s algorithm performance and ISO/IEC 27001 certification of its information security management system provide complementary assurance. Together, these assessments can strengthen customer confidence in both the performance and governance of ROC’s technology.”

Unlike biometric performance evaluations, ISO/IEC 27001 certification assesses an organization’s information security management system rather than the accuracy or reliability of its algorithms.

ROC has worked to grow its focus and reputation beyond its initial role as a biometrics vendor. Its portfolio now extends across biometric identification and enrollment, physical access control, video analytics and digital evidence, as it aims to meet the demand for holistic security systems that address the full threat spectrum and reduce the need for multiple solutions. Its latest evolution has it positioned as an age assurance provider, with membership in the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA).

The certification is valid for three years, subject to annual surveillance audits. ROC expects it to help streamline procurement reviews as the company expands into regulated markets.

Article Topics

certification | ISO 27001 | ISO standards | ROC