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ROC’s biometric software growth lifts revenue 50% in Q3

Strong demand for biometric identification and licensing drives quarterly profit as federal contracts expand
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
ROC’s biometric software growth lifts revenue 50% in Q3
 

ROC reported record third-quarter revenue of $8 million, up 50 percent from $5.3 million a year earlier, as increased biometric software licensing and government contracts helped the company return to profitability.

The company reports net income of $615,000, compared with a loss of $753,000 in Q3 2025. Gross margin rose to 90 percent from 79 percent. Revenue from its ROC ABIS biometric identification platform jumped 654 percent to $2.2 million, while ROC SDK revenue increased 52 percent to $2.6 million.

ROC also secured a U.S. Department of Justice digital evidence contract with a potential value of $64.3 million over eight years, including a $7.4 million initial period, and a separate federal ABIS contract worth up to $5.1 million over five years. The company launched its first SaaS product, a facial age estimation API, following strong results in NIST testing. ROC also recently obtained ISO/IEC 27001 certification, strengthening its information security credentials as it pursues additional government business.

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