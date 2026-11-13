Romania sets January 14 launch for national EUDI Wallet

Romania plans to launch its national EUDI Wallet publicly in January 2027, shortly after the EU’s December 2026 deadline for member states to provide digital identity wallets.

A report from Romania Journal says the RO Wallet will launch with first-stage functionality on January 14, 2027, for both iOS and Android devices. A beta version is scheduled for December 22, 2026, with Romania intending the limited release to meet the EU deadline ahead of the public launch.

According to government spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru, the first version will allow users to store and access digital ID credentials, including a digital driving licence, and will offer an age verification function. More features will roll out starting in February, including electronic signatures based on qualified certificates, new electronic attestations and additional integrations with digital services.

German model, youniqX Identity tech underpins RO Wallet

In June, Romania made the decision to build its national wallet using the technical infrastructure established by Germany for its EUDI Wallet implementation, which is supported with tech from youniqx Identity, the digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD).

The complete wallet ecosystem includes users, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) as the issuer of Person Identification Data (PID) and wallet provider, attestation providers in the form of either public authorities and institutions or private firms, relying parties, and the Special Telecommunications Service, acting as certificate authority.

The RO Wallet team at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), which oversees Romania’s identity wallet, ran a demo at the EUDI Wallet Launchpad 2026 in October, where RO Wallet underwent interoperability testing and successfully completed interoperability tests with Austria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Spain and Ukraine. A notice from the team says Romania’s entry won the Launchpad’s Ratio Award for best success-failure ratio.

Phased approach as wallet works toward full certification

The MAI continues to work on production infrastructure, the issuance of digital identity information and initial electronic attestations, and integration with systems developed by the Special Telecommunications Service (STS). It says the goal is to introduce a wider range of electronic credentials, such as passports, permits or health cards.

The government expects the initial minimum viable product to undergo certification in December, with full certification and implementation of required capabilities targeted for December 2027.

The phased approach means Romania can work toward public demand in terms of digital credentials to prioritize. A press release from the MAI cites survey results showing that the national ID card, driver’s license and health card are the documents that citizens most want the wallet to accommodate, at 96 percent, 94 percent and 92 percent, respectively.

During stage 1, which begins in January, remote enrollment will be available for electronic identity card (CEI) holders, by reading the NFC chip and the card PIN. In Q2, holders of the classic identity card will be able to enrol through in-person identity verification.

Article Topics

digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | RO Wallet | Romania | YOUNIQX Identity AG