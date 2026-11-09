Samoa launches national digital ID policy, sets roadmap for biometric identity system

The Polynesian island country of Samoa has launched its National ID Policy 2026, setting out the framework for its National Digital Identification (NDID) System. Samoa’s National Digital Identification System is anchored by the Samoa Digital Identification Number (SDIN), which establishes the foundational layer of the island country’s digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The 75-page document lays out the NDID roadmap for national adoption. It gives clarification and guidance to how identity is “confirmed and protected.” The policy aims to make access to healthcare, education, financial services and social support more reliable and secure.

Samoa’s NDID system comprises four integrated components — Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS), identity database, biometric database and authentication services. The aim is to assign every registered person with an SDIN.

The Samoan government has already prepared a request for proposals (RFP) for the design, supply, installation and operational support of the new digital ID system. Funded by the World Bank under the Samoa Finance Sector Resilience and Development Project, the Samoa Bureau of Statistics (SBS) will lead the procurement.

The policy establishes ongoing registration and outreach processes, particularly for vulnerable groups, and sets standards for authentication and interoperability across public and private services. Details on safeguards for privacy, consent and grievance handling are included among other considerations.

The policy clarifies institutional roles and responsibilities, aligning the national digital ID system with the country’s broader digital transformation goals. Its purpose is to ensure the digital ID programme becomes “a living system” that is trusted and widely adopted rather than remaining only a legal framework.

It also encapsulates a stated vision: “A Samoa where everyone can be seen, served, and supported through a secure digital identity that protects rights and connects people to the services they need.”

Registration is compulsory, continuous and permanent. The policy however states that protection of personal data, respect for privacy and upholding human rights are “non-negotiable foundations of the system.” In effect, the NDID works like legal identity since registration at birth is one of the legal mechanisms.

Accuracy and integrity are promised via the uniqueness of each identity maintained through verification, authentication and deduplication processes. The policy also calls for transparent governance and accessible complaint mechanisms.

The policy does not however establish new legal obligations beyond those set out by the National Digital Identification Act 2024 and its supporting regulations. That Act established the NDID system and its components along with creating the National Identification Advisory Board, among other functions. Instead the new policy is supposed to provide a framework for strategy and operations to guide the application of existing legal provisions.

Mass registration and village enrollment hubs

An example of strategic provision is the planned one-time nationwide mass registration campaign. This campaign will take place once NDID implementation commences. Biometrics will be collected from all eligible individuals aged 18 and above, which includes face and finger biometrics, while those under 18 will be registered and assigned an SDIN.

The policy recognizes and leverages local Samoan culture. Village registration hubs will be one of the community-based access points leveraged for registration. Village councils and community halls will be designated temporary or semi-permanent NDID registration hubs. Sui o Nu’u ma Sui Tamaita’i o Nu’u (village representatives) can assist with enrolment and community mobilization.

For Samoans residing in rural and coastal areas and outlying islands, portable biometric devices will service mobile registration units. Home visits will serve those unable to travel like the elderly or those with disabilities. Mass registration is scheduled for 2027. Both mass registration and registration at birth will be free of charge.

Face and fingerprint biometrics, along with a digital signature, will conform with ISO/IEC 19794 and ICAO 9303 to uphold international standards and ease travel and immigration processes for Samoans. Security standards also include ISO/IEC 30107 series for biometric presentation attack detection and the semantic standard of ISO/IEC 2382-37 for standardized biometric terminology.

The policy requires the national digital ID system to be inclusive and accessible, ensuring that no one is denied registration or access to services because they cannot provide biometric data. Where biometric enrolment or verification is not possible, alternative identity verification methods may be used.

This is where validation will fall on authorized officials or community leaders, PIN- or token-based authentication, and photographic or other approved documentary evidence, in line with accessibility, usability and human rights standards.

Relying parties and fallback procedures

NDID authentication services will be available only to authorized organizations including government agencies, financial institutions, utilities, healthcare providers and other regulated entities.

These organizations must obtain approval from the Registrar General. Compliance with data protection, anti-money laundering and cybersecurity obligations is required. They may use NDID services only for approved purposes and cannot retain or reuse authentication data beyond what is legally permitted.

The framework also requires continuity and fallback measures to ensure that individuals can continue to access essential public and regulated private services if technical issues, connectivity problems or accessibility barriers prevent standard digital authentication from being used.

Samoa Bureau of Statistics (SBS) CEO Leota Aliielua Salani recognized the support of the government, the World Bank, civil societies and village councils for making the NDID 2026 Policy possible. World Bank Liaison Officer Antonia Wong attended an official ceremony in Apia, Samoa upon its launch.

The full National ID Policy 2026 for Samoa can be read here.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | legal identity | National Digital Identification System (NDIDS) | national ID | Samoa