Scotland’s digital identity service, ScotAccount, has more than one million registered accounts, and the government is preparing to expand the service by introducing passkey authentication.

The service’s app launched in 2023, and provides a single sign-in for participating public services, including Disclosure Scotland, the Witness Gateway, and MyCare.scot, which provides access to health and social care information. The app had 768,000 registered accounts as of June 1, 2026.

The next phase of the service’s development includes the introduction of passkey sign-ins to protect against phishing, enhanced document verification, and additional controls for managing account information, according to the blog post announcing the adoption milestone.

ScotAccount allows participating services to request identity verification when required. Its verification framework supports photographic identity documents and face biometrics matching, with an alternative process using knowledge-based authentication (KBA) questions.

The government confirmed earlier this year in response to a Freedom of Information inquiry that ScotAccount deletes the biometric data obtained from identity documents and selfies once the verification process is completed.

Users can consent to and manage sharing verified information, such as their name, date of birth and address, can be shared with participating services. The platform meets the UK’s Good Practice Guide 45 (GPG 45) medium confidence level for identity verification.

In August, the Scottish Government introduced another verification route through HM Passport Office. The change aims to help people who struggle with conventional identity checks, particularly younger users without a financial history. Users submit their passport details and a selfie for biometric matching.

Scotland has also explored non-biometric verification options, including trusted public sector data and identity vouching for people without conventional identification documents.

Government research involving more than 7,200 survey respondents found that 84 percent reported no problems using ScotAccount, but some struggled to capture acceptable photographs of their identity documents.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital identity | identity verification | ScotAccount | Scotland