Scottish police pilot BriefCam video analytics as lawmakers resist LFR legislation

Scotland’s cautious approach to deploying facial recognition for police use could be undermined by an even more hesitant approach to pass the laws necessary to govern it, UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Professor William Webster has warned.

Police Scotland is considering its options for adopting live facial recognition in public spaces, yet the UK BSCC warned during the Digital Justice & Policing conference held by Futurescot last month in Glasgow that the country could soon be one of few in Europe left without primary legislation covering the technology.

The latest move by Police Scotland to adopt greater video surveillance capabilities does not involve facial recognition. Instead, it is a three-month proof of concept trial of BriefCam’s video analytics platform, including object recognition. The pilot will be held in the area of Marischal College in Aberdeen.

The government has so far taken the position that Scottish law enforcement would have to abide by national data protection law, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner’s Code of Practice for facial recognition to be legal. But Webster warned that the Code of Practice may not apply to police use of facial recognition, and that it is “a poor substitute for primary legislation,” as quoted by Futurescot.

Even if it does apply, the Code does not establish criteria for necessity and proportionality, Webster says.

Worse, the National Strategy for Public Space CCTV in Scotland was last updated in 2011.

Plan for CCTV video analytics pilot

The proof of concept will run in the Aberdeen city center, Torry, Mastrick and Rosemount areas, according to the announcement, which appears as an update to Police Scotland’s 2024 report on the results of its public consultation on enhanced CCTV technology.

An update dated September 29 announced the 100-camera pilot would take place from September 14 to December 14, 2026.

Police Scotland says it conducted a full review of BriefCam through its Rights Based Pathway, its Data Ethics and Oversight Group and consultations with stakeholders and the public.

The trial does not include BriefCam’s facial recognition capabilities, the update clearly states.

It BriefCam’s technology is approved for production implementation, Police Scotland says it will fall under a Facial & Object Matching policy it is planning, which would be overseen by a new strategic Facial & Object Matching Steering Group formed from representatives of multiple agencies, according to a September proposal review.

In the meantime, Police Scotland demonstrated LFR at its headquarters last week with Plastow, Gray and several other regulators in attendance.

No plan for legislation

The UK has just revealed its plan to introduce legislation for police use of LFR in England and Wales in its Police Reform Bill as part of a broader oversight plan. The EU has the AI Act to govern live facial recognition use by police.

Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Dr. Brian Plastow wrote to Justice Secretary Neil Gray earlier this year urging the government to introduce primary legislation to govern law enforcement LFR. It was not the first time he has called for such a law.

But Gray says it would be “premature” for the Scottish government to commit to introducing primary legislation to govern facial recognition.

Further, Gray says the Code of Practice would have to be updated through secondary legislation, which means it should not be expected until at least 2027-2028.

This issue has been on the agenda of Scottish policy-makers for several years already. The Scottish Police Authority launched a “national conversation” about police use of live facial recognition in June of 2024.

Article Topics

biometrics | Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner | law enforcement | live facial recognition | Police Scotland | regulation | Scotland