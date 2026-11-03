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SecuGen’s MOSIP fingerprint scanner ready for use with Ugandan national ID

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
SecuGen’s MOSIP fingerprint scanner ready for use with Ugandan national ID
 

SecuGen’s Unity 20 MOSIP fingerprint authentication device now works with Uganda’s national ID system, and has been launched commercially for businesses in the country that require biometric transaction security.

Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) migrated 28 million records to its new MOSIP-based system, and had more than 35 million total enrollments as of February. With SecuGen completing the setup for its fingerprint device to work with the national ID database, its scanner can now be used for authenticating individuals against the database to complete everyday transactions.

The government of Uganda recently changed its policy to use the National Identification Number (NIN) as the tax identifier for individuals, further expanding the use cases for authentication against the national ID.

The biometric scanner is MOSIP L1-certified and fully compliant with MOSIP SBI 2.0 specifications. It includes a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 Foundational Trust Module for biometric data encryption and signing at the point of capture.

SecuGen Corporation CEO Won Lee says in the company announcement that “(g)oing live in Uganda is exactly what this device was built for: secure, reliable fingerprint authentication inside a national ID program that serves an entire country.”

“Organizations in Uganda can now buy a MOSIP-certified fingerprint device that works with the national ID system today,” says SecuGen VP of Sales Jeff Brown.

The Unity 20 MOSIP is FBI-certified for FAP 20 image quality and designed for indoor or outdoor use.

SecuGen VP of Engineering Dan Riley told Biometric Update in an interview at MOSIP Connect 2025 that the company’s scanners are designed to balance very high image quality, resulting in strong authentication accuracy, with affordability.

Brown suggests the Unity 20 offers a suitable combination of robustness, accuracy and affordability for high-volume organizations like banks, mobile money agents, telecom operators and government agencies.

Businesses in Uganda can now purchase Unity 20 MOSIP scanners through SecuGen’s authorized resellers.

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