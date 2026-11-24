Securiport has launched APIS Plus, an advance passenger information platform combining biometric identity verification, passenger data analysis and risk assessment to help border authorities screen travelers before and during arrival processing.

APIS Plus can conduct risk assessments and respond to alerts through a unified platform. The system incorporates biometric identification including facial, fingerprint and iris recognition. This is combined with data analysis tools to support threat detection and risk profiling.

“We built it in-house and proved it in some of the most demanding border environments in the world, including the European Union,” says Dr. Enrique Segura, president and CEO of Securiport. “APIS Plus gives governments a single platform that knows who is coming, confirms who has arrived, and flags risk in real time.”

Airlines, shipping operators and other transport providers can submit passenger manifest data through a secure gateway via APIS Plus. Traveler information can then be checked against national watchlists and Interpol databases, with alerts generated for border officials when potential security concerns are identified.

Securiport reports that its technology has been deployed in multiple regions, including the European Union and South America, although it does not disclose the identities of government clients or countries using its systems.

Separately, Securiport is pursuing a biometric border modernization proposal in the Philippines involving its Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services (CAISS) platform at 11 international airports and a major seaport.

The project in the Philippines would include contactless facial recognition e‑gates, biometric self‑service kiosks, criminal record search engines, advanced passenger information systems aligned with ICAO standards and fraud detection technology. Securiport’s API/PNR system, which is part of CAISS, has been deployed in countries such as Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

For APIS Plus, analytical tools designed to help users identify anomalies and patterns in large datasets, as well as integration capabilities that connect the platform with border control systems and external risk-assessment tools, should support border management across air, sea and land transport sectors.

Securiport says APIS Plus is built on proprietary technology developed over more than 20 years, with localized data management arrangements intended to allow governments to retain control of passenger information.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | passenger processing | Securiport