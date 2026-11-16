Securiport is focusing on advancing a major biometric verification and passenger data analytics project in the Philippines at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit, held November 14–15 in Manila.

The ambitious proposal includes the introduction of Securiport’s Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services (CAISS) to the country’s border control systems at 11 international airports, as well as a major seaport.

Securiport submitted the ₱10.74 billion (about $171 million) proposal to the Philippine government in 2023. The project subsequently received approval to proceed through the public-private partnership procurement process but remains subject to a final award. It would see biometric systems installed at the Zamboanga international seaport and 6 border crossing stations, in addition to the 11 airports.

The project in the Philippines would include contactless facial recognition e‑gates, biometric self‑service kiosks, criminal record search engines, advanced passenger information systems aligned with ICAO standards and fraud detection technology. Securiport’s API/PNR system, which is part of CAISS, has been deployed in many countries, including Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

An official with the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration talked up the plan’s benefits in June, but also noted that no deal had yet been reached. In October Securiport CTO Nate Carpenter said the proposal involves integration with the biometric e-gate expansion the Bureau of Immigration is currently carrying out.

Passenger volumes at Philippine airports grew by 4 percent from 2024 to 2025, with nearly half of those international passengers, according to Civil Aeronautics Board figures cited by Securiport.

Expanding capacity without upfront government investment

Biometrics and data analytics can help authorities increase airport processing capacity without major upfront government capital spending, Securiport COO Leandro Olie told Biometric Update in an email. He cites gains in capacity attributable to face biometrics and analytics at major ports of entry like the San Ysidro land crossing between Tijuana and San Diego, the busiest in the world, and JFK’s Terminal One.

Smart border control systems with Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (API/PNR) systems deliver this increase in capacity while also enhancing security by giving authorities more time to check travelers against watchlists and perform risk analysis. Securiport Solution Architect Lead Baiyun Gao explained how API/PNR systems fit into integrated digital platforms and the role of accountable AI in making sure data is used properly in a guest post for Biometric Update earlier this year.

CAISS leaves full ownership of passenger data to the government customer, and supports traveler clearance in under 45 seconds, according to Olie.

The proposed Philippine project would be financed through passenger fees rather than an upfront government capital investment. The Bureau of Immigration has said the proposed $4 charge per international arrival or departure remains under review, while the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for greater scrutiny of the project’s costs and financing arrangements.

Investing in Asian expansion

Securiport’s expansion plan in Asia is based in part on its business model.

“The company invests and finances, installs, and supports the system, while the government fully operates the CAISS systems as the investment is recouped through the length of the contract,” says Olie.

In the case of Pakistan, a plan proposed by Securiport and publicly backed by the U.S. government would involve an investment of $2.4 billion over 25 years. The plan is for the government to apply a passenger security surcharge to compensate Securiport.

The benefit for governments, Olie says, is their ability to make use of current technology without having to first fund the major capital expense.

Securiport also recently proposed an upgrade to Bangladesh’s API/PNR system to integrate it with e-visa and travel preauthorization services using biometrics, watchlists and advanced analytics. Senior officials have been receptive to exploring the plan, but a procurement agreement has not yet been finalized.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | ASEAN | border security | passenger processing | Philippines | Securiport