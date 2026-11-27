Security flaws in online passport, visa and immigration systems across six countries could have allowed unauthorized access to sensitive data belonging to millions of travelers, potentially including fingerprints, security researcher Eaton Zveare told Dark Reading.

Zveare identified the flaws in systems used by Nigeria, Ethiopia, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Fiji, as well as Ghana. In some cases, the flaws could also have allowed unauthorized users to approve or deny applications. Zveare is scheduled to present his findings at Black Hat Europe in London on December 10.

The flaws involved application programming interfaces (APIs). Some systems failed to verify who was making a request, while others failed to limit which records or administrative functions a user could access. The OWASP API Security Top 10 lists these weaknesses among common API security risks.

Zveare said responses to his disclosures ranged from a few days to more than six months and that most flaws had been fixed. Nigeria, where he found roughly a dozen vulnerabilities, moved quickly to address them.

Zveare said several national computer emergency response teams did not reply to his disclosures. In those cases, going directly to the companies that built the systems often got the flaws fixed faster.

The findings come as governments increasingly digitize immigration services. Nigeria introduced its electronic visa application system and automated landing and exit cards. Ghana released its biometric digital visa system, following investments in biometric airport gates and chip-based passports.

Cybersecurity workforce shortages and reliance on external technology providers remain challenges for African governments developing digital identity infrastructure.

The World Bank’s June 2026 digital trust initiative addresses these challenges by incorporating cybersecurity and data protection into infrastructure development from the outset, along with strengthening national cybersecurity institutions.

Last year, Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency acknowledged a security breach affecting its Electronic Travel Authorization System, just two months after the platform became operational.

In a 2024 audit, the European Data Protection Supervisor identified thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities in the second-generation Schengen Information System (SIS II), which stores facial images and fingerprint biometrics.

The audit also found excessive administrator access. Some issues took up to five and a half years to address, according to reporting by Bloomberg and Lighthouse Reports based on the audit and related emails.

Article Topics

Africa | API | cybersecurity | data privacy | identity infrastructure | immigration