Identity verification can tell authorities who a person is and background checks can reveal what is already known about them. But according to technology firm SensAI Veritas, neither quite captures the risks that might arise during the interaction itself.

The company seeks to address that gap with what it calls “Integrity Intelligence,” which analyzes behavioral and physiological signals during conversations, interviews and screening processes.

The company expanded its existing interview assessment platform earlier this month with the launch of SensAI Gateway and SensAI Helm, extending its technology into frontline screening and centralized security management.

The launch comes as governments, border agencies and critical infrastructure operators are looking for ways to strengthen risk assessment without creating additional friction for travellers, employees and visitors. SensAI Veritas argues that many high-stakes decisions require a third layer of information — signals generated during the interaction itself.

Founder and CEO Rafi Kaminer told Biometric Update that identity verification and historical records often provide only a partial picture, particularly in situations involving lending or insurance, employee screening, investigations and border security.

The company says its technology uses a standard camera to measure physiological responses, including changes in blood flow and heart rate variability, which its algorithms interpret as potential indicators of deception or concealed information. According to SensAI, the goal is to identify topics or answers that may warrant additional review. It’s an approach that’s designed to support decisions rather than an automated decision-making system.

Physiological responses can be associated with stress or cognitive load, however, and do not independently establish deception or malicious intent. The reliability of interpreting those signals for security screening remains an important question.

“The value of a layer like this isn’t that it decides anything,” says Kaminer. “It’s that it gives the person who does decide a more complete picture: not just who someone is and what’s on record about them, but what might be different, right now, in the conversation in front of them.”

Security checkpoint screening

The newly launched SensAI Gateway focuses on frontline screening environments. It uses an AI-powered conversational interface to ask questions and analyze responses in real time.

According to SensAI, customer-defined rules allow the platform to route individuals for routine clearance or flag them for additional assessment. Any subsequent decisions remain in the hands of human operators.

Potential applications include immigration and border control, prison visitation programmes, airport personnel screening, airline crew assessments and access management for critical infrastructure sites.

SensAI stresses that any risk indicators generated by the system are intended as prompts for further investigation rather than evidence of deception or wrongdoing.

Centralized oversight

The company also introduced SensAI Helm — a command-and-control platform that connects screening operations across multiple sites.

The system provides a consolidated view of screening activity, risk indicators, reporting and audit functions, allowing organizations to manage checkpoints and assessment processes from a central platform.

Together with the company’s existing SensAI Interview product, the new offerings are supposed to create an end-to-end workflow that links initial screening, secondary assessment and operational oversight.

SensAI Veritas is positioning itself within the developing market for organizations that require additional tools to assess what is happening in the moment, after identity has already been established.

“Identity assurance has spent two decades getting very good at answering who someone is,” says Kaminer. “The next useful step isn’t a better answer to that question. It’s a better answer to a different one: what, in this interaction, might change how that decision should go?”

Whether camera-based physiological analysis can deliver reliable risk indicators at scale, particularly in sensitive settings such as border control and employment screening, remains to be established.

Article Topics

background checks | behavioral analysis | behavioral biometrics | identity verification | SensAI Veritas