As demand for agentic governance continues to drive trends in the digital identity market, Shufti is launching its Know Your Agent (KYA) tool for verifying autonomous agents acting on behalf of individuals and businesses, augmenting its established KYC/KYB catalog.

Agentic commerce brings agents into the global economy to perform tasks ranging from account opening to money transfer to buying groceries, spanning across supply chains and retail systems. Accountability is key for automated agentic transactions to scale.

A release from Shufti says its KYA works in a single flow that addresses the need for robust agentic authorization by combining agent recognition, trust scoring, spoof-resistant identity verification, and permission checks to distinguish legitimate agentic activity from suspicious actions.

Identify, credential, score and trace – and keep humans in the loop

Shufti KYA first establishes a mandate for every AI agent, which defines permitted actions, limits, expiry and revocation, and is enforced as a policy on every request. The tool then assigns each AI agent a unique, revocable time-bound credential. Each agent is also linked to a verified individual or business through Shufti’s existing KYC or KYB processes. It can recognize known agents by name and uses behavioral biometrics to assess unfamiliar agents for signs of suspicious activity. Every agent gets a trust score attached to it, allowing businesses to calibrate their level of risk and configure rules accordingly. An audit trail of requests, decisions, and revocations linked to each agent and its principal maintains traceability.

Requests outside an agent’s mandate or above a risk threshold trigger human approval, supported by Shufti’s selfie liveness detection, which has achieved iBeta Level 3 certification.

“Businesses are already allowing AI agents to act for their customers, and the question of who stands behind each action cannot wait for an answer later,” says Shufti CTO Faryam Asif. “Shufti Know Your Agent verifies every AI agent request with a verified owner, a clear mandate, and a record that holds up under review. Our customers can say yes to agent activity with confidence, because they know exactly who approved what, and when.”

Shufti says it supports major brand-name agents such as Meta Muse, GrokBot and OpenAI Dots, and is available to organizations engaged in agentic commerce and other agent workflows.

Shufti earns Celent accreditation for agentic KYC and AML

Shufti has also announced that it has been awarded Celent AI Accreditation in Agentic AI for 2026, following an assessment of Shufti’s AML AI Compliance Co-Pilot, Agentic KYC Operations, and Agentic Transaction Monitoring products.

The AML AI Compliance Co-Pilot works within screenings to assess potential matches against customer and identity information. Shufti Agentic KYC Operations enables automated and coordinated identity verification, AML screening, and follow-up KYC checks. And Shufti Agentic Transaction Monitoring supports alert handling.

A release says the independent evaluation assessed Shufti’s agentic capabilities on four defining qualities: multi-step execution, proactive operation, adaptive decision-making, and autonomous task completion.

Faryam Asif says that “agentic AI is changing how AML compliance work gets done, taking investigations beyond individual alerts and helping teams progress from screening to informed recommendations.”

“At Shufti, our Agentic AI operations assess each alert against the broader customer picture and make the reasoning behind recommendations clear. Automation should help AML compliance professionals make better-informed decisions, not remove their responsibility for them.”

Article Topics

agentic commerce | AI agents | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | digital identity | KYA | Shufti