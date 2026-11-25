Shufti has launched Fraud Hub to help businesses detect coordinated fraud across accounts. The tool looks for links such as shared devices, reused payment details and similar patterns of behavior that can go unnoticed when businesses assess each account in isolation.

Shufti says 98.78 percent of the linked fraud clusters it identified across monitored networks involved two to ten identities, according to its Identity Fraud Report 2026.

“Fraudsters don’t operate one account at a time, but fraud prevention systems often assess them that way,” says Raja Hassan Fayyaz, VP of product at Shufti. “An account can pass every identity check and still become part of a coordinated fraud operation.”

Shufti Fraud Hub Beyond analyzes relationships across an organization’s entire user base, including shared devices, payment details and behavioral similarities, to identify suspicious connections, recurring fraud patterns, and coordinated activity.

It does so using four tech tools: capture integrity, device and network intelligence, document forensics, and biometrics. Combined, these tools can detect threats such as manipulated camera feeds, suspicious devices, forged or altered documents, and biometric attacks augmented with generative AI. The unified data gets translated into a real-time risk score.

Continuous trust gains importance

Shufti says the Fraud Hub will be especially useful for sectors in which fraudsters exploit multiple accounts to evade individual checks, such as gaming or fintech. (It also coincides with the company’s efforts to address AI agents by strengthening KYA measures through a combination of biometrics and credentials.)

The Shufti Fraud Hub marks yet another digital identity product that prioritizes continuous monitoring, assessing anomalies in account behavior and triggering further risk assessment as needed. The “Onboard, Monitor and Assure approach” links fraud detection during initial verification with ongoing risk intelligence and additional checks at critical points in the user lifecycle.

Article Topics

biometrics | continuous verification | fraud prevention | Shufti