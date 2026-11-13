Shufti patents split-inference age assurance with on-device biometrics

Shufti has launched its on-device age verification tool. A release from the UK provider says the product combines on-device facial age estimation (FAE), encrypted age tokens and flexible verification methods, helping businesses confirm a user’s age eligibility without transmitting users’ facial images to a verification server.

Shufti has received U.S. Patent No. 12,749,342 B1 for its age verification technology covering an AI-based system that uses on-device facial analysis, split inference (SI), and encrypted One-Time Age Tokens (OTATs). Split-inference technology uses distributed neural computation to split AI processing between the user’s device and a secure verification server, optimizing efficiency and privacy.

Facial analysis begins on device

In split-inference models, edge devices process the initial layers before transmitting intermediate representations to a server. For age assurance, Shufti says, when a user begins an age check, its AI models analyze facial characteristics to estimate age and assess liveness locally, as a defense against spoofs and other presentation attacks.

The device then generates an encrypted One-Time Age Token containing intermediate AI outputs rather than the facial image. The server receives and validates the token, finishes AI processing, and determines whether the user meets the required age threshold.

Once the server completes verification, the business receives an age eligibility result without access to the user’s facial image or full identity details. The one-time token can be restricted to specific merchants and marked as used to prevent reuse.

The SI process makes it harder to reverse-engineer the age verification process or manipulate locally generated results.

Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti, says a business should not have to collect someone’s full identity to confirm whether they are old enough to access a service. “We developed this age verification solution to help businesses prevent underage access without requiring every legitimate user to provide higher assurance proof of age,” he says. “Our patented on-device AI age check approach keeps facial information on the user’s device while securely confirming age eligibility.”

Hanif says the patent marks “an important milestone in our efforts behind an approach that puts users’ data privacy at the centre of age verification.”

Shufti’s age assurance portfolio also includes risk-based schemes and products to address use cases across the risk and platform spectrum, offering facial age estimation, configurable age thresholds and confidence-based escalation, document verification for cases requiring additional proof, and biometric liveness detection certified to iBeta Level 3 PAD conformance.

Article Topics

age verification | device-based age verification | facial age estimation (FAE) | patents | Shufti