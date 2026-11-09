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SIA puts vendor-neutral birth registration to the test at Trustech

Six competing identity technology providers will connect their systems through OSIA to demonstrate interoperable civil registration
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
SIA puts vendor-neutral birth registration to the test at Trustech
 

Six competing identity technology vendors will demonstrate a complete birth registration process using the Secure Identity Alliance OSIA interoperability standard at Trustech in Paris, December 1–3.

The six participating companies are Digitech, iDAKTO, IN Groupe, Mühlbauer, Thales and X Infotech.

Each day, a different combination of vendors will demonstrate the process. Visitors will play the role of a child being registered, with the system checking a parent’s identity, collecting the participant’s details and facial image, assigning a unique identity number and printing a birth certificate with a QR-based digital seal. A mobile app will then verify the certificate using information drawn from the connected systems. SIA says no fingerprints will be collected, and all demonstration data will be deleted at the end of each day.

OSIA, published as ITU-T Recommendation X.1281, defines open interfaces that allow civil registration, biometric enrollment, identity management and credential systems from different suppliers to work together. The demonstration aims to show how governments can combine these components without relying on proprietary integrations or a single vendor. A previous OSIA demonstration in 2020 showed live simultaneous biometric enrollment from distributed stations across the globe.

“Six independent companies that compete have built one seamless process together, and they swap places every day,” said Debora Comparin, chair of the OSIA Initiative. “That is what OSIA gives governments: the freedom to choose the best system building block for each step without lock-in.”

The demonstration comes amid growing recognition of birth registration as a foundation for digital public infrastructure, particularly in countries working to connect civil registration and national identity systems. But making those systems interoperable is only part of the challenge. Millions of children still lack official birth records, raising questions about access to the identity infrastructure governments are building.

Birth registration gaps persist in Africa

A recent Mo Ibrahim Foundation analysis highlights the barriers to legal identity in Africa, citing UNICEF estimates that only about half of children under five in sub-Saharan Africa have had their births registered.

Policy and governance specialist Sesame Mogotsi warns that digitization alone cannot overcome barriers facing rural, low-income and migrant communities, and could reinforce existing patterns of exclusion. She calls for greater efforts to address what she describes as “administrative statelessness.”

“You cannot build an inclusive digital ID ecosystem if millions of people never acquire the foundational identity record from which that system begins,” Mogotsi writes.

Kenya is among the countries working to connect birth registration more closely with public services. Its electronic birth notification system, launched in June, links hospital records with civil registration and assigns newborns a Unique Personal Identifier (UPI), also known as the Maisha Namba.

More than 270,000 children were registered during the system’s first two months. The government plans to expand the system across hospitals under the Social Health Authority by December.

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