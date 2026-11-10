Signicat appoints new leaders to scale for EU Digital Identity Wallets, AMLR

Signicat has embarked on a major leadership transition for the first time since 2020, with a new CEO and board chair.

Keith Fenner takes over the chief executive role from Asger Hattel, and Pete Daffern has been appointed to take the chair position from the departing Johan Tjärnberg

Hattel and Tjärnberg have been in their positions since being appointed in the aftermath of Nordic Capital’s 2019 acquisition of Signicat.

Since then, the company has grown tenfold, according to the leadership announcement, with double-digit organic growth and an expanding footprint that now covers more than 25,000 customers in over 45 countries. Signicat focused on building up a digital identity platform with remote onboarding, identity proofing, digital signing, orchestration and authentication capabilities under Hattel and Tjärnberg.

Under their leadership. The outgoing executives also oversaw a series of acquisitions by Signicat, capped by adding Inverid and its ID-reading capabilities in 2025, and key contract wins, such as for Denmark’s national digital ID wallet and mobile driver’s license (mDL).

Fenner has served in executive roles at Microsoft, Sage and AI governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform Diligent. Daffern brings more than 30 years of enterprise software leadership experience, including multiple stints in the CEO and chair roles.

Both refer to scaling the company’s business as a priority in their comments accompanying the announcement. Fenner’s LinkedIn profile also specifies that positioning Signicat as Europe’s trusted platform for eIDAS 2.0, the EU Digital Identity Wallet and AMLR, and advancing the company’s ability to detect deepfakes and synthetic identity fraud are key priorities.

FT and Statista recognize Signicat’s sustained growth

Signicat has also been named one of Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions 2027, its third appearance on the list.

The honor is handed out by the Financial Times and Statista, which rank companies based on primarily organic growth sustained over a ten-year period. Signicat clocks in at number 71 this year, continuing its climb from 97th on last year’s list and 104th in 2025.

Outgoing CEO Hattel attributes the company’s sustained growth to consistently expanding its market share by fostering fundamental trust in its platform.

“Whether you pay taxes in Spain, go to the doctor in France, travel into the UK from Europe, check your bank account in Sweden or Norway, return bottles for recycling in Netherlands or use your digital ID wallet in Denmark, Signicat’s technology is being used,” he says.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Signicat