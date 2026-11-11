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Sigur integrates Iris ID biometrics into centralized access management

New integration brings iris and facial recognition into Sigur's access control software, with automated credential updates and local matching
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
Sigur integrates Iris ID biometrics into centralized access management
 

Physical access control provider Sigur has integrated Iris ID‘s iris and facial recognition terminals into its access management platform, allowing organizations to administer biometric credentials and access permissions through Sigur’s software.

The integration allows administrators to manage user enrollment, biometric templates and access rights centrally, with updates automatically distributed to Iris ID terminals at authorized access points.

“The new integration of Sigur with Iris ID biometric terminals marks an important step in the development of our ecosystem,” says Denis Silin, head of Sigur’s international technical department.

The integration supports Iris ID’s IrisTime iT100 and IrisAccess iA1000 terminals and is commercially available in Sigur software version 1.8.5.69 and later. Iris ID terminals perform biometric recognition locally, while Sigur controllers verify access permissions and decide whether to grant entry.

“We have remained true to the key principles of Sigur integration: full management of biometric templates remains within the system, communication with devices is monitored in real time, and support for combining different types of identification allows for the creation of complex access logic,” adds Silin.

According to the companies, biometric templates are encrypted and automatically synchronized with terminals at authorized access points, eliminating the need to update each device manually. If connectivity to the central server is interrupted, biometric matching continues on Iris ID terminals, while Sigur controllers enforce access rules stored locally.

Sigur and Iris ID are targeting facilities where identity verification is critical, such as data centers, critical infrastructure sites, industrial facilities, airports, government buildings and financial institutions.

“The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to interoperability, open integration and customer choice, allowing system integrators and end users to deploy advanced biometric authentication as part of a broader physical security strategy,” says Seyit Ali Kaya, regional director at Iris ID.

Contactless iris recognition is particularly useful in environments where employees wear protective equipment, including gloves and face masks. The integration also supports multifactor authentication combining iris recognition with access cards, while existing employee photographs can be used to generate facial biometric templates.

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