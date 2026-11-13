Singapore explores internet domain system to identify and track AI agents

Singapore’s government is assessing whether existing internet infrastructure can track autonomous AI agents, verify who controls them and establish accountability for their actions, as it considers a dedicated national registry for AI agents.

A report from the Straits Times says the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is working with technology firms, including GoDaddy, Infoblox, Cloudflare and Google, to explore adapting the internet domain name system (DNS) as a way to identify and verify AI agents across platforms and organizations.

The collaboration has already produced a demonstration. In October, the four companies presented a Chain of Trust architecture developed with IMDA to verify AI-agent identities during transactions across independent platforms.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau says IMDA’s approach is “to work with industry to find out what works in practice, build on existing infrastructure and emerging international standards, and step in with common standards or infrastructure where there are gaps that industry cannot fill on its own.”

“Agents can act for us, but they cannot answer for us,” says Lau. “Our task is to make sure that behind every agent, there is always someone who does.”

MP Tin Pei Ling has proposed a national registry modeled on Singpass, Singapore’s digital identity system, where AI agents could be linked to accountable organizations and their authorized activities.

Shared infrastructure, biometric passports for agents

Speaking in Parliament, Tin also proposed what she called “biometric passporting” for AI agents, with a registry built on open, interoperable standards that could connect with other national systems. This builds on evolving methods for attaching identity and accountability to autonomous AI, as government agentic systems scale globally.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) is developing a shared infrastructure called GovHarness for building and operating AI agents across the public service.

In a recent speech at the GovTech Stack Conference 2026, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How says the goal is to translate the principles enshrined in IMDA’s Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI into concrete technical requirements for the whole of government.

Tan says GovHarness “supports deployment, connections to tools, and capabilities for monitoring and evaluation,” includes “common guardrails and evaluations,” and “can help developers observe agent actions, identify unexpected behaviour and improve how their applications perform.”

“Building quickly is not the same as deploying safely,” Tan notes. “We cannot expect every officer to become an expert in hosting, authentication and cybersecurity just to test an idea. The answer is not to lower our standards. It is to build those standards into the platforms people use.”

Article Topics

AI agents | digital government | digital identity | Singapore