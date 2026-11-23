Sint Maarten is preparing to bring its first six government services online, following the development of digital identity, electronic signature and data exchange infrastructure.

The announcement came during eSXM Change Hub Week, when officials demonstrated the new government services portal and digital identity platform, which will enable secure online access. Staff from public institutions responsible for delivering the services also received training.

Some 350,000 records, equivalent to about one million pages, have already been digitized and are now in use.

Six government registries and the Public Service Center are preparing to offer online applications, registrations and payments, while retaining in-person services for residents who prefer them.

This development comes after the government announced in February that it was looking for contractors to build its digital identity, digital signature, and single sign-on infrastructure. It is part of the World Bank-backed Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP).

Officials said the forthcoming launch of the six public services reflects the country’s ongoing push to move its digital public infrastructure program from a technology development exercise into a service delivery transformation with the goal of making access to public services simpler, seamless, and trusted.

A November World Bank restructuring paper confirms the project’s April 30, 2027 closing date, following an extension approved in February. The latest restructuring instead proposes reallocating project funds, canceling $250,000 in uncommitted financing and refining performance indicators.

Per the government, the vision behind the DGTP initiative is to build a “digitally enabled public sector that provides resilient, secure, and high-quality services that are easily accessible by all citizens and businesses in Sint Maarten.”

The preparations follow the March kickoff of the e-services and data exchange platform project, intended to connect six government registries and improve access to public services.

Sint Maarten’s digital identity and interoperability infrastructure also fits into broader Caribbean efforts to establish connected public services and eventually enable cross-border digital identity use cases.

Article Topics

Caribbean | digital government | digital ID | Sint Maarten