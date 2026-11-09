Smart-ID gains EU recognition for high-assurance remote biometric onboarding

SK ID Solutions says its Smart-ID scheme has achieved EU recognition at Level of Assurance (LoA) High, including its fully remote biometric onboarding process.

Notified by Latvia under the eIDAS framework following peer review, Smart-ID is described by the company as the first fully remote biometric onboarding method to achieve the designation. The notification enables recognition of the scheme for qualifying public services in other EU member states.

Smart-ID’s remote enrollment process combines iProov Dynamic Liveness for facial verification and liveness detection with Signicat’s ReadID for NFC-based identity document verification. The iProov technology has been independently evaluated against CEN/TS 18099 by Ingenium Biometric Laboratories.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, calls the achievement “a real turning point after a long-running, absolutely strategic debate.”

“For years, some of Europe’s security authorities didn’t believe that automated, remote technology could do what an in-person check does: prove, at the highest level of assurance, that the person enrolling in a national identity scheme is who they claim to be.”

Bud argues that the milestone demonstrates how automated remote biometric verification can meet Europe’s highest identity assurance requirements, potentially opening the door to wider adoption of the technology.

Article Topics

eIDAS | facial verification | iProov | Level of Assurance (LoA) | remote biometrics | Signicat | SK ID Solutions | standards