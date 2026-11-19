A financial institution can know who its customer is without knowing whether that customer controls the cryptocurrency wallet receiving their funds.

Socure and WalletConnect are closing that gap through a partnership announced Nov. 17. The integration pairs Socure’s identity verification, fraud prevention and anti-money laundering capabilities with WalletConnect’s Wallet Verification technology, combining a verified identity and a verified wallet into a single credential. The goal, according to the companies, is to let institutions verify both the customer and their wallet before any tokenized asset moves.

The offering targets banks, fintechs, cryptocurrency exchanges and other platforms handling stablecoins and tokenized assets, and it brings significant reach from both sides. Socure says it serves 19 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, four of the five largest global cryptocurrency exchanges, more than 600 fintechs and 6,000 enterprises, with customers in more than 190 countries. WalletConnect, which supplies the infrastructure connecting crypto wallets to apps and platforms, reports more than 900 million users, more than 700 wallets, more than 80,000 apps and more than $400 billion in annual network transaction volume across all major blockchains. Socure’s clients can use WalletConnect to connect customers to supported wallets without building separate integrations for individual providers.

“As crypto expands into payments, tokenized markets and other real-world financial use cases, institutions need to know who their customers are and which wallets those customers control,” said Steve Goldstein, head of blockchain, crypto and digital payments at Socure.

Why wallet control matters

Know-your-customer checks and wallet addresses typically run as separate processes. Many platforms simply ask customers to provide a wallet address and declare that it belongs to them, sometimes with a screenshot of their wallet app. That records a claim but proves nothing.

The risk is real because blockchain transfers are irreversible, and stablecoins settle in minutes rather than days, so any check has to happen before funds move. Wallet addresses are long strings of characters that are hard to check by eye, and a valid but incorrect address, whether mistyped or swapped in by a fraudster, sends funds to the wrong recipient with no way to recall them.

A self-hosted wallet also has no financial institution keeping identity records for its user. Its address identifies where assets go, not who controls them. The companies argue that regulated assets should move only between verified wallets held by verified owners.

WalletConnect CEO Jess Houlgrave has made the case that verification must run in both directions. Every inbound deposit and every outbound withdrawal, payout or treasury transfer ends at a wallet, so a business should confirm who controls that wallet before money moves. She identifies outbound flows as the least mature. Banks, in her view, should confirm that an external wallet belongs to a client before releasing a withdrawal, and treasury transfers need the same assurance along with records that satisfy auditors and regulators.

How the integration works

Socure first verifies the customer through its RiskOS platform. WalletConnect then asks the customer to connect their wallet and sign a message proving control of the address, without transferring funds or paying blockchain transaction fees.

The design addresses two common failure points. Because the address comes directly from the wallet, the customer never copies and pastes it. And because the signing request names the platform asking for verification, the customer can confirm they are approving the request for that service rather than a lookalike site or an unknown counterparty.

WalletConnect returns a verification record containing the proof, timestamp, blockchain network and session details. Socure adds the verified wallet to the customer’s identity record, and a single verified person can hold one or more verified wallets. WalletConnect’s verification product also supports sanctions screening and IP-based location checks, and institutions can configure which details the record captures.

Institutions can add Wallet Verification to onboarding, deposit or payout flows.

Three use cases

The companies outline three main applications.

For stablecoin transfers, a bank can link its verified customer to a wallet they have demonstrated control over before processing a payout.

For Travel Rule compliance, an exchange can link a verified customer to a self-hosted wallet, supporting its obligations to identify the parties involved in qualifying transfers.

For prediction markets and gaming platforms, operators can tie each wallet to one real person to stop multi-accounting, in which a single user operates several accounts.

Regulation drives demand

The Travel Rule requires financial service providers to collect and share identifying information about the sender and recipient of qualifying transfers to combat money laundering. In its July 2026 update, the Financial Action Task Force reported that 83 percent of surveyed jurisdictions had passed legislation implementing the Travel Rule, although enforcement and supervision remain uneven.

Europe has gone further on self-hosted wallets. Under the EU’s crypto-asset transfer framework, crypto-asset service providers must take measures to assess whether self-hosted addresses are owned or controlled by their customers for transfers exceeding €1,000, including incoming transfers. The European Banking Authority’s guidance recognizes cryptographic message signing as one of the methods institutions can use to assess that control.

Tokenization extends those obligations to traditional securities. The companies note that a tokenized security carries the same obligations as the security it represents, including know-your-customer, anti-money laundering and Travel Rule requirements.

Signatures versus test transactions

Other providers offer several ways to establish wallet control. Sumsub’s unhosted-wallet verification service, for example, supports both digital signatures and microtransactions, commonly called Satoshi tests, in which the customer sends a small amount of cryptocurrency from the wallet being verified. Sumsub also lists self-declarations and screenshots as alternatives but classifies them as weaker evidence.

A Satoshi test requires funds, network fees and confirmation time. A signature avoids transferring funds, network fees and transaction confirmation delays.

Institutional demand builds

The partnership comes as traditional finance moves onto blockchain rails. DTCC’s tokenization service went live in October 2026 with 20 participants, including J.P. Morgan, Citi, Fidelity and Morgan Stanley. Nasdaq plans to trade tokenized securities, and NYSE is building a platform for them.

Digital assets have also become central to Socure’s growth. The company reported $364 million in annual recurring revenue in the second quarter of 2026, up 63 percent year over year, with crypto and stablecoins leading that growth. Socure has also brought its reusable identity product, Socure Pass, to the Stellar network to reduce the repeated identity checks a person faces when moving money across remittance providers, wallets and issuers of regulated assets.

“Tokenized markets only work if institutions can trust who is on the other side of every transfer,” Houlgrave said.

Article Topics

crypto wallet | cryptocurrency | digital wallets | identity verification | KYC | reusable digital ID | Socure