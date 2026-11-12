South Africa begins testing biometric asylum registration platform

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has begun testing its new digital asylum system, which allows people to register their intention to apply for asylum by submitting facial biometrics, biographic information and supporting documents.

According to the DHA, signaling an intention to apply for asylum does not constitute a formal asylum application, refugee or asylum status conferment, or granting of South African citizenship. It added that applicants will still have to follow the formal asylum application process.

In October, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber had spoken about the imminent launch of the platform, stating that it would help the country clear a backlog of asylum appeals he estimated at about 120,000.

The minister at the time noted problems plaguing the process, including chronic understaffing, which caused delays, forcing the department to bring in 74 advocates to help step up processing capacity.

DHA has explained that while the first phase captures the intention to apply for asylum, subsequent phases will integrate advanced machine learning and AI tools with the aim of fully digitizing the end-to-end asylum management process. The department says the technology will accelerate adjudication of asylum claims and enable faster deportation of unsuccessful applicants. It claims approximately 95 percent of applications are routinely rejected.

Emphasizing the use of biometrics, the DHA has explained that it is meant to verify identities and cross-check applications against existing Home Affairs records.

The move, officials say, is expected to address historical manual loopholes such as photo-swapping syndicates, and help the department identify individuals who have previously submitted unsuccessful applications.

Home Affairs has indicated that the purpose of the first phase is to help in understanding the expected volume of asylum applications it would have in the future in order to enable it allocate capacity and better plan the rollout of subsequent phases.

The launch follows a July 7 Constitutional Court ruling that struck down provisions preventing asylum seekers from having their claims considered because of irregular entry, missing transit visas or failure to report within prescribed deadlines.

Subsequent phases of this system rollout, according to officials, will include the possibility to schedule appointments, additional biometric verification, checks against existing Home Affairs records, and full digitalization of the adjudication process.

The move is one of several ongoing digital transformation initiatives which the DHA is pursuing including the implementation of the MyMzansi DPI roadmap, a national ID rollout whose prototype was showcased on October 1, the expansion of the Smart ID issuance through bank partnerships, as well as other digital public infrastructure initiatives aimed at simplifying how South Africans get access to services.

Through these efforts, backed by a budget proposal of about $828 million for the 2026/2027 fiscal year, Home Affairs has positioned itself as a driving force of South Africa’s digital transformation.

Biometrics in asylum-related processing is not only seen in South Africa. The European Union operates a biometric database Eurodac, which identifies asylum seekers and irregular migrants across member states, and was modernized in June to collect facial images alongside fingerprints.

In Uganda, the UNHCR has also piloted a self-service kiosk LISA, allowing refugees to confirm their presence independently in their country of asylum.

Article Topics

biometrics | border management | identity verification | immigration | South Africa