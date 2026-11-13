South Africa’s rollout of bank-based biometric ID services ahead of schedule

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) says applications for replacement Smart ID cards are now available at 753 participating bank branches, exceeding its target of 750 by the end of the 2026/2027 financial year.

The department announced the milestone this week, more than four months ahead of schedule.

More than one million South Africans have benefited from smart ID services through the decentralized model launched in March

Four of the country’s major banking institutions are involved in the partnership, which reflects how the private sector can support governments in digital public infrastructure (DPI) rollout and adoption.

According to the government announcement, this new figure brings the total service points for smart IDs in the country to 967 locations, a figure that represents an increase of more than 350 percent in 246 days of the drive.

By the end of 2026, the government expects smart ID services to be available at more than 1,000 service points across the country, and also plans to introduce passport and first-time smart ID applications at bank branches.

“There is so much more still to come as we continue to expand our digital partnership … At a time when people have often complained that government falls short of its promises, Home Affairs is demonstrating that government is not only able to deliver on its commitments, but that it can, through the embrace of innovation and fundamental reform, exceed all expectations,” Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber is quoted as saying.

The DHA introduced the bank branch model as part of efforts to boost adoption of the smart ID card, which the government is positioning to replace the existing Green ID Books, which are prone to identity fraud. The government plans to stop producing green ID books on March 31, 2027, and withdraw their recognition as valid identification on March 31, 2028. The government has always described the green ID book as “a key pull factor for illegal immigration and identity theft.”

South Africa’s efforts to expand the smart ID sit alongside the ongoing national digital ID initiative under the MyMzansi DPI Roadmap. On October 1, Schreiber unveiled a working prototype for the smartphone-based ID, demonstrating selective disclosure through a QR code. He restated that the digital ID will allow South Africans to verify their identity remotely, share only the information required for a transaction, and access services without visiting a Home Affairs office.

Article Topics

biometric verification | biometrics | financial services | ID card | social protection | South Africa