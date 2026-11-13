South Korea adds passkeys to updated personal data security guidance

South Korea’s privacy regulator has added passkeys to its official guidance on protecting personal information. The update recognizes passwordless authentication among the options organizations can use to protect access to personal information.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) published the revised guidance that increased the number of authentication methods covered from seven to twelve. The additions include passkeys, QR codes, and mobile applications.

The updated guidance also explains requirements introduced in July for public sector systems to undergo vulnerability assessments and penetration testing at least once a year, with identified weaknesses addressed promptly.

The PIPC also warns against storing encryption keys in plaintext within application source code or configuration files. Other updates address API security, delayed software updates, and preparations for post-quantum cryptography.

The revisions come amid growing cybersecurity concerns. According to The Korea Herald, South Korean government systems recorded 1.57 billion suspected attack alerts between January and July this year. Of those, 353,748 were classified as attacks after screening.

The latest guidance follows an earlier regulatory clarification concerning biometric authentication. Last year, the PIPC confirmed that separate consent for biometric processing is not required when FIDO authentication takes place entirely on a user’s device.

South Korea’s role in international authentication standards has also grown, with SK Telecom joining the FIDO Alliance board earlier this year. The FIDO Alliance Seoul Seminar on December 1 will feature Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom, Naver and Coupang discussing passkey deployment and enterprise security.

Article Topics

biometrics | FIDO Alliance | passkeys | passwordless authentication | Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) | South Korea