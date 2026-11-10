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Spain reinstates MiDNI digital ID for voting in November election

Electoral authority approves QR code verification at polling stations but maintains suspension of mobile driver's licenses
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Elections
Spain reinstates MiDNI digital ID for voting in November election
 

Spain’s Central Electoral Commission (JEC) has made the MiDNI mobile app valid for identity verification during the upcoming general election. The status of the app had been uncertain, but has now been confirmed following assurances from the Ministry of the Interior that every polling station will be equipped with devices capable of reading QR codes, enabling voters to verify identity using the digital DNI, Spain’s national identity card.

However, the MIDGT, Spain’s digital driver’s license, will not be valid.

While Spain’s authorities initially approved both physical and digital options for IDV, the right-wing People’s Party insisted that simply displaying a digital identity card was insufficient to establish its authenticity, arguing that polling stations should verify the temporary QR codes generated by MiDNI.

The Interior Ministry says it will distribute more than 60,000 devices equipped with cameras, browsers and access to the official MiDNI QR code verifier to polling stations for the November 29 election.

Voters using MiDNI will generate a temporary QR code on their phones, which election officials will scan to verify the authenticity of the digital credential.

Spain’s general election is set for November 29, 2026, followed shortly by the deadline for the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI Wallet) on December 24, 2026.

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