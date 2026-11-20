Spain’s Supreme Court has given the Interior Ministry two days to confirm whether legally required security checks were carried out on 61,603 devices rented to verify digital IDs at polling stations for the November 29 general election.

The country’s general election is scheduled for November 29, 2026, and the status of digital ID and the MiDNI mobile app has been off-again, on-again. While Spain’s authorities initially approved both physical and digital options for voter IDV, political opposition insisted that simply displaying a digital identity card was insufficient to establish its authenticity. Instead, voters will have to prove identity by generating a QR code using MiDNI, which houses the digital DNI, Spain’s national identity card.

According to Demócrata, the court wants confirmation that the devices underwent the security checks required by law after the rental contract was signed, along with supporting technical documentation.

Judges want technical documentation against which they can “assess in detail the guarantees of this equipment.”

The request follows a legal challenge by political party Iustitia Europa, which wants the court to reconsider the electoral authority’s decision to permit MiDNI for voter identification. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on that challenge.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | digital ID | elections | ID verification | miDNI | Spain