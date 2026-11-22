Achieving Sri Lanka’s target of a $15 billion digital economy by 2030 will require investment in physical, digital and institutional infrastructure, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy.

The ministry’s road map lists them as computing capacity and sovereign cloud, connectivity and backbone infrastructure, digital public infrastructure (DPI), along with regional innovation hubs.

The President’s top digital adviser recently urged the private sector to shift focus from back-office services to innovative products and to invest significantly more in talent and data infrastructure.

The Asian Development Bank approved a $98 million loan on November 10 to expand broadband connectivity, improve government data infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity, data protection and public-sector digital skills.

“Whether we succeed or fail, the target must remain, because that is what Sri Lanka needs,” Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, said during a discussion on digital transformation and the economy at the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit (SLEIS) 2026. The session was moderated by Shiran Fernando, Secretary General and CEO of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC).

The digital economy goals, including $5 billion in digital exports, are not merely about IT or automation; they aim to transform many industries and service sectors to increase productivity and drive overall economic growth, he added.

Building the digital infrastructure

The Board of Investment, Ministry of Digital Economy and GovTech Sri Lanka are developing a national data center investment framework with proposed capacity targets of 25 megawatts by 2027 and 50 megawatts by 2028. A stakeholder consultation on November 6 examined investment requirements, including electricity costs, renewable energy, land allocation and connectivity.

The government is also pursuing approval for the National Data Exchange, intended to enable secure data sharing between government agencies.

Beyond building the infrastructure, Sri Lanka also faces the challenge of making government data reliable and interoperable, with clear responsibilities for maintaining and sharing information across agencies.

Nationwide digital identity deployment and integration with other DPI systems remain unfinished, with implementation dependent on financing, technical capacity and supporting legislation.

A national sovereign AI computing facility also remains in the planning stage.

From outsourcing to intellectual property

Wijayasuriya acknowledged that increasing annual IT exports from approximately $2 billion to $5 billion will be challenging, particularly as AI reshapes the services industry and technology companies and talent move abroad.

“We must make a significant pivot from digital services to products and intellectual property (IP),” he said, emphasizing the need to move beyond inexpensive back-office services.

Proposed reforms include venture capital incentives, virtual economic zones, measures to encourage companies to maintain headquarters in Sri Lanka and changes to public procurement intended to support startup growth.

Dr. Wijayasuriya pointed out that many Sri Lankan companies that developed competitive products often relocated their headquarters abroad or were acquired, taking their IP with them due to restrictions on capital mobility.

Article Topics

data center | digital economy | digital public infrastructure | identity infrastructure | Sri Lanka | tech sovereignty