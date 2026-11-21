Sri Lanka is entering the next stage of its digital transformation with the Sri Lankan Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI), the National Data Exchange (NDX) and other digital public infrastructure (DPI) initiatives that aim to make public services faster, more connected and easier to access.

Yet the country’s next challenge may be less about launching digital identity and payment systems than making government data reliable, interoperable and useful across departments. A recent Tony Blair Institute report on India’s experience with digital public infrastructure highlights the governance issues Sri Lanka will need to address.

Examining India’s experience with Aadhaar and other digital infrastructure, the report finds that expanding identity, payment and digital access systems does not automatically resolve fragmented government records, inconsistent data or unclear responsibilities.

DPI in India has enhanced identity checks, payments and service delivery, but government data is still split across departments and systems, with records that may be disconnected, obsolete and difficult to share, the report said, noting that India’s next challenge is not just technical because the state entities need clear accountability for data, shared standards, responsibility and ways to correct oversights. Not attending to these may make existing administrative problems worse rather than solve them, it added.

Building Sri Lanka’s digital infrastructure

Sri Lanka’s SL-UDI is designed to provide a trusted digital identity, while the NDX is expected to support secure information-sharing between public institutions.

Other DPI initiatives include digital payments, which are already operational, and online public services and platforms that can connect government agencies that are at the pilot or planning stage.

The digital identity project, which is targeting an initial pilot by the end of 2026, faces practical challenges involving financing, implementation capacity and eventual public adoption.

The digital identity pilot, aimed for the year-end, also faces practical issues involving funding, implementation capacity and public adoption. The government is pursuing an in-house minimum viable product while negotiations continue over funding for the full MOSIP-based system.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Digital Economy has hosted a GovTech Sandbox Build Day to accelerate development of citizen services on the country’s growing digital public infrastructure (DPI). The sandbox provides an environment for developing and testing services, but does not establish that they are ready for nationwide deployment.

The challenge of governing government data

The governance questions include who is responsible for maintaining records, how citizens can correct inaccurate information, which agencies may access data and who is accountable when information is misused.

Sri Lanka’s legal and administrative authorities will need to address these questions as its DPI systems develop. Practical operating arrangements need to support the data protection rules, it added, noting that agencies need clear data standards, service-level responsibilities and procedures for resolving disputes.

Interoperability also requires political and bureaucratic cooperation, as departments controlling their own databases may be reluctant to share information. Although the NDX can provide technical connectivity, it cannot by itself establish trust or cooperation between institutions. India’s experience illustrates why governance arrangements matter as much as the underlying technology. Sri Lanka can learn from India’s technical expertise and leading digital projects while avoiding the notion that connectivity automatically produces coordinated government entities.

The Tony Blair Institute recommends a broader data operating model that defines ownership, standards, quality assurance, access controls and accountability across government.

India has committed approximately $35 million to Sri Lanka’s digital identity project, but bids from shortlisted systems integrators exceeded the grant by more than double.

Although MOSIP’s core software is open source, Sri Lanka must still pay for system integration, infrastructure, biometric equipment, cybersecurity, staffing and long-term maintenance. The implementation model envisages an Indian Master Systems Integrator to build the system and a Sri Lankan Managed Service Provider to operate it.

Turning connected data into better services

The report further said that with correctly established foundations, integrated data could improve everyday public services.

In welfare distribution, verified identity and connected eligibility records can cut duplication, accelerate payments and assist vulnerable households, the report said, noting that systems such as e-Birth could register births and connect records with education, healthcare and social protection services.

Secure data-sharing could help patients move between facilities without repeatedly supplying the same information, enabling better planning by showing where services, medicines or staff are required.

Sri Lanka’s initiatives involving e-Birth, welfare claims, scholarship matching and data exchange illustrate potential applications of DPI, but these prototypes should not be treated as evidence of nationwide integration.

Lessons from India’s DPI experience

India is playing an important role in Sri Lanka’s digital transformation, with its expertise, technology and support for digital infrastructure. As Ashok Singal has argued, partnership should not indicate dependence. Sri Lanka must hold control over its digital architecture, data governance and public-service priorities.

Sri Lanka’s digital transformation will ultimately be judged not only by the launch of its digital ID, but by whether government agencies can use reliable, interoperable data to deliver services. India’s experience suggests that building the technical infrastructure is only part of the challenge. Sri Lanka needs to build digital rails and establish the governance for those rails to be accurate and accountable public services.

Article Topics

digital government | digital public infrastructure | India | SL-UDI (Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity) | Sri Lanka | Tony Blair Institute