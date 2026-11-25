Sri Lanka’s planned SL-UDI digital identity system and wider digital public infrastructure could help banks extend credit to rural entrepreneurs who lack conventional collateral, credit histories or formal business records, according to Hatton National Bank (HNB) CEO Damith Pallewatte.

“I think this could become one of the most transformative developments in Sri Lanka’s financial system. Today, one of the fundamental barriers to lending to very small businesses is not necessarily lack of entrepreneurial ability. It is lack of verifiable information. A rural entrepreneur may have a very good business, but may not have audited accounts, formal invoices, extensive credit history or conventional collateral. Digital Public Infrastructure can begin to change that,” Pallewatte told Biometric Update.

Pallewatte sees opportunities for banks to build on these capabilities as SL-UDI and Sri Lanka’s National Data Exchange (NDX) develop, potentially combining biometric identity verification with consent-based financial and business records to improve customer onboarding and credit assessments.

Pallewatte explained how transaction records could support alternative credit scoring.

“That is the foundation for alternative credit scoring. For example, a small rural food processor may not own substantial property. But if its digital transaction history shows consistent sales, regular supplier payments, seasonal patterns and growing turnover, the banking system can begin to understand its real economic capacity. This is where DPI becomes powerful. And that could fundamentally democratize access to credit.”

If implemented securely and responsibly, it could broaden access to finance and make lending more inclusive.

Sri Lanka is working toward deploying SL-UDI as part of a broader effort to modernize digital public infrastructure and connect government services. The system is intended to support digital identity verification, while the planned National Data Exchange would facilitate information sharing between authorized systems.

While digital identity could simplify customer verification, expanding access to credit would also depend on banks being able to obtain reliable financial information with borrowers’ consent and use it responsibly in lending decisions.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital public infrastructure | financial inclusion | SL-UDI (Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity) | Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka National Data Exchange (NDX)