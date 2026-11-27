St. Kitts and Nevis is preparing to enroll citizens and issue its first national digital ID cards after Taiwan formally handed over the Digital Identity and Authentication System on November 25. The handover completed the first phase of the project. The government says the next phase will include setting up a card distribution office within the Ministry of National Security.

In Phase Two of the project, authorities will issue digital ID cards equipped with secure electronic chips and secure data storage. They have also received software to enable the production and personalization of the cards.

The government plans to link the eID to birth certificate applications, social services and tax payments. It also wants entrepreneurs to be able to verify their identity through its online business application platform.

The Minister of Information, Communication, Technology and Posts, Hon. Konris Maynard, said with the technological readiness now in place, the next important step was to work towards widespread citizen adoption across St Kitts and Nevis. This, he said, will involve efforts to expand enrollment and issuance, integrate the digital identity with priority government services, strengthen public awareness and ensure that no community in the country is left behind.

“Phase 2 will further expand the possibilities for secure online transactions, including access to government benefits, to banking, electronic commerce, and other essential services,” he announced.

Speaking during the reception of the first phase of the project, the country’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, emphasised the importance of the digital ID, saying it would help citizens save time when accessing public services and serve as a foundation for the full digitalization of public services.

Advisor to National Security Minister and head of the Digital Transformation Unit, Nigel Carty, explained the problem the digital ID is intended to address, saying it would enable users to verify their identity at a bank or elsewhere in a more secure and accurate manner.

“The system of identifying and proving who people are is not as secure and as convenient as it needs to be, especially in an increasingly complex world. Could you imagine the next few years, the extent to which people are going to be able to fake people’s identities? That’s critically important. So, this digital identity project provides a solution to that problem,” he stated.

Eric Haynes, program manager in the Digital Transformation Unit, said the project had seen both successes and setbacks since its launch in 2023.

“The project launched in 2023 under the directorship of Mr. Edward Chen and Ms. Ophelia Blanchard. We’ve had three years of collaborative work among our government institutions, our Taiwanese partners, and the technical teams. As with any project, our journey has been marked by successes and setbacks, periods of rapid progress, and moments where progress was considerably slowed,” he mentioned.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis digital ID system is being delivered following a cooperation agreement signed with Taiwan in 2022. From then on, teams have worked on different aspects of the system, including its design, testing and initial deployment, as well as personnel training for capacity enhancement.

The development is in line with ongoing efforts by nations to transform national digital ID programs from simply issuing identity credentials toward using them as an authentication layer for access to public and private services. Saint Lucia, another Caribbean country, earlier this year launched a centralized National Authentication Framework to allow citizens and legal residents to access multiple government services using one verified digital ID.

Article Topics

Caribbean | digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | e-ID | St Kitts and Nevis | Taiwan