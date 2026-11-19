Europe recorded the highest detected deepfake fraud rate per identity verification among regions analyzed by Sumsub in 2026.

The Identity Fraud Report 2026-2027 found that deepfake fraud increased 41 percent year-over-year in Europe, even as the region’s overall fraud rate fell 8 percent.

Globally, Sumsub’s fraud rate declined 28 percent, from 2.2 percent in 2025 to 1.6 percent in 2026. But the detected deepfake fraud increased 31 percent.

The report also introduces a Fraud Complexity Index (FCI), which measures the complexity of fraud based on manipulation techniques, automation, and coordinated activity. The global index rose from 2.1 to 2.2, with Europe recording a 13 percent increase.

Detected deepfake fraud increased in more than three-quarters of the European markets. Italy recorded the sharpest year-over-year increase at 251 percent. Switzerland saw a 192 percent rise in deepfake fraud. Portugal showed deepfake fraud up 136 percent.

In the survey of European businesses, AI-generated documents were the most commonly cited reason fraud was becoming harder to detect, ahead of higher-quality forged documents and deepfakes.

Sumsub identified a European fraud network linking 2,326 users across 28 countries. Bulgaria recorded the highest number of detected networks in the region, followed by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Romania.

These networks can be identified through shared devices, contact details, payment information, and documents across multiple accounts.

Among surveyed European businesses that experienced fraud, 37 percent reported that at least a quarter of their confirmed cases were connected to wider networks. But only 19 percent of this group used fraud network analysis.

In addition, AI agents are introducing additional identity and authorization risks. The survey found that 53 percent of businesses detected or suspected fraud involving an AI agent.

Among businesses reporting AI agent related fraud, 49 percent encountered legitimate agents manipulated through malicious instructions.

In Europe, 27 percent of surveyed businesses already use AI agents, with another 33 percent testing or preparing to deploy them. However, only 27 percent verify who authorizes an agent to act.

Sumsub recently introduced an AI agent verification offering to address identity and authorization risks in automated workflows.

Document verification is the most widely used fraud prevention measure among European businesses surveyed by Sumsub.

Only 26 percent use biometric or liveness verification, 23 percent use device intelligence, and 16 percent conduct fraud network analysis.

The findings continue a trend identified in some of the previous annual reports, which recorded an 180 percent increase in sophisticated fraud.

Separate research from Entrust also identified Europe as a major concentration of detected deepfake attacks.

Sumsub’s latest report uses 5.8 million fraud samples from its verification platform and surveys of more than 1,400 fraud and risk professionals and 1,500 consumers across 21 markets.

Article Topics

AI agents | AI fraud | deepfakes | fraud prevention | Sumsub