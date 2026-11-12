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Suprema showcases AI security capabilities at global partner conference

SGPP 2026 highlights facial recognition, multi-camera tracking and integrated enterprise security systems
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Suprema showcases AI security capabilities at global partner conference
 

Biometric access control company Suprema is demonstrating a security system that combines facial authentication with AI video analytics to monitor movement across multiple cameras and detect tailgating in enterprise facilities.

The company showcased the technology at its SGPP 2026 partner conference in Gyeongju, South Korea, on November 11–12. Its first Experience Zone simulates kiosk-based facial enrollment and walk-through access to movement tracking and departure checkout.

Suprema also presented a security strategy covering cybersecurity protections across hardware, software, credentials, communications, and cloud infrastructure. The event brought together more than 300 participants from its global partner network and overseas operations.

Suprema’s AI Vision technology uses multiple cameras to monitor movement within the facility, detect people following authorized entrants through secured doors, and manage departure checkout.

The approach links an initial biometric access decision to post-entry security monitoring. Suprema’s existing ViOnyx camera documentation describes facial recognition and configurable tailgating detection, including rules for handling unidentified people near access points.

Suprema is also highlighting server-based facial recognition capable of matching against databases containing up to two million identities, according to the company.

The company’s broader security portfolio includes its existing BioStar X platform, which combines biometric access records, video surveillance, and alarms into a single security management platform for on-premises security, and BioStar Air, a cloud-managed biometric access control platform.

Suprema founder and chairman James Lee said enterprise customers now assess security based on “the trustworthiness of the whole system rather than individual devices.”

Earlier this year, Suprema also received ISO/IEC 42001 certification for its AI management system. The certification addresses AI governance practices.

At its 2025 partner conference, Suprema outlined plans for AI-powered access control technology in 2026, with video analytics, cloud security, and automation among its priorities.

SGPP 2026 builds on that strategy by demonstrating how these capabilities can support security monitoring beyond building entrances.

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