Suspected AI-generated photos, duplicates trigger Nigeria biometric election cleanup

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has removed more than 1.6 million invalid voter records following screening by its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and further reviews ahead of the 2027 elections. The irregularities included duplicate registrations, suspected AI-generated photographs and manipulated identity records.

Of 268,000 records subjected to further adjudication following publication of the preliminary register, 217,722 were confirmed invalid and removed, while 50,278 were retained. The commission says its investigation also identified 54 personnel across 10 states implicated in registration irregularities.

INEC authorities are quoted as confirming that some registration officers used their authorized login credentials to introduce AI-generated photographs and other questionable records into the voter register.

Dr. Lawrence Bayode, INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, underscored the strategic role of ABIS, saying it will be used to flag several other irregularities, including multiple and underage registrations, in the voter register. He said efforts were being made to ensure that all AI-generated photographs and other irregular material found in the database are expunged to guarantee the credibility of next year’s election.

INEC has distinguished between entirely AI-generated photographs and genuine voter images enhanced by AI-powered applications. Bayode said legitimately registered voters would not be excluded solely because their photographs had been enhanced.

The flagged records are being reviewed, according to the elections management body, which said it is also using a human adjudication process to determine which flagged records should be removed.

The Nigeria development is part of a wider problem which election authorities increasingly face as generative AI makes it easier to create fake images, audio and video that appear real, and used to impersonate voters, candidates or election officials.

During the Ekiti State governorship election in June, AI-generated images circulated including fabricated images purporting to show voters queuing to sell their votes and another claiming to show massive voter turnout. Experts however later proved these were AI-generated.

Despite these emerging challenges, INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan has defended the use of AI, saying the election management body is banking on it to strengthen its push for more credible and transparent elections in the country. He is quoted as saying that artificial intelligence is not an enemy of democracy, despite the challenges it brings, including the ability to manipulate voters or infiltrate the voter database.

At the end of October, INEC issued a statement to allay fears about AI-generated images in the preliminary voter register. It said the online register published on October 26 was the same preliminary register that had been physically displayed at Registration Areas nationwide from October 9 to 15.

The body said questionable registration records had already been identified and flagged for further examination, while the commission was investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses.

INEC noted that the preliminary register was not the final certified register and that it remained committed to completing the necessary verification, adjudication and data-cleanup processes ahead of the scheduled certification of the final Register of Voters on December 15.

This controversy comes as INEC says it is counting on the expanded use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to ensure more credible and transparent elections. The devices, which underwent a stress test last month, are presented by the election management body as a major response to concerns about voting and results-transmission irregularities that have plagued previous elections.

Article Topics

ABIS - Automated Biometric Identification System | AI fraud | deduplication | elections | generative AI | Nigeria | voter registration