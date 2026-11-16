Sweden’s privacy regulator has rejected a proposal to store facial biometric data in a centralized register covering passports and national ID cards, arguing that the government has not adequately justified the measure.

The proposed Sverige-ID was approved by Sweden’s parliament in June as an alternative to BankID. It is intended to meet the highest level of assurance set by eIDAS, and therefore support online identity verification, access to services, consented data sharing and electronic signatures.

An opinion from Integritetsskyddsmyndigheten (IMY), Sweden’s privacy authority, recommends a new data law for the country’s passports and ID cards. IMY warns that the proposed register could cover nearly the entire Swedish population, because most people need a passport or state identity card to travel or access essential services. Those needing such documents would have no way to refuse biometric enrollment.

IMY supports the introduction of a new passport and identity card data law but opposes the proposed storage of facial biometric data under the justification currently provided.

The Swedish Police Authority told IMY in a recent investigation that its greatest struggles with identity management are for people who are not Swedish citizens. The Tax Agency says the greatest risk of identification errors arises when the person’s identity record in the country is first created.

The IMY opinion also notes that the proposal to establish a central register of face biometrics must be considered in the context of Swedish police’s new power to use live facial recognition.

IMY argues that while authorities may need to process face biometrics in the passport register, a full consultation should be carried out. Instead, IMY Director General Eric Leijonram writes, the current proposal states the need to tackle fraud without providing any evidence that the measure will do so. The regulator also wants the government to consider whether fingerprint biometrics could provide a less intrusive alternative to face biometrics in the system, although the opinion does not explain how this would work for the intended online applications.

The proposal would also allow police to compare facial images against the register during investigations of certain serious crimes. IMY declined to consider that use because it does not believe the government has yet established sufficient grounds for storing the biometric data.

The proposed changes to Sweden’s passport and national ID card legislation would take effect on September 1, 2029, if adopted.

Article Topics

biometrics | data protection | data storage | face biometrics | Sverige-ID | Sweden