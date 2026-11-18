The “Digital Yes, But Free” initiative, launched November 17, seeks to amend the Swiss Constitution to guarantee that government-issued digital identity credentials remain voluntary. Organizers have until May 17, 2028 to collect the 100,000 signatures required to trigger a national vote.

Switzerland’s work on its new federal e-ID program and related digital infrastructure, including the government-backed digital identity Swiyu wallet, is ongoing as the petition’s organizers stress they’re not opposed to digitalization.

Rather, it seeks to ensure that people who choose not to use a digital identity can continue to access services and prove their identity through alternative means. A key focus is ensuring citizens do not face disadvantages if they fail to adopt an e-ID.

The initiative would require public and private service providers to offer an equivalent, non-discriminatory digital means of access that does not depend on the government e-ID. preventing situations in which a digital identity becomes a de facto requirement for everyday economic or social activities.

Campaigners are also seeking limits on the role of government-operated digital wallets. This would mean tools such as Swiyu would be restricted to identity and credential management functions — and that they couldn’t be extended into platforms for payments, behavioral monitoring or broader forms of digital control.

Advocates of digital credentials point to easier access to services and streamlined administrative processes, but implementations of DPI and digital identity in places like Papua New Guinea and Malaysia raise concerns that identity systems are de facto essential for wider government or commercial services — even when official documents emphasize inclusiveness.

However, the initiative’s supporters are seeking protections that already exist, at least in part, under current legislation. During the campaign leading up to Switzerland’s 2025 e-ID referendum, the federal government repeatedly stated that the e-ID would be voluntary. The law approved by voters does not require citizens to obtain or use a digital identity credential.

The initiative amplifies those assurances from ordinary legislation into the Constitution, making future changes more difficult and requiring broader democratic approval. The campaign follows a closely contested national vote in September 2025, when Swiss voters approved the new e-ID framework with 50.39 percent support. The result reversed a 2021 referendum in which voters rejected an earlier model that would have relied on private-sector providers.

Implementation of the new e-ID has since faced delays. Swiss authorities announced earlier this year that the planned rollout would be postponed, citing security concerns and the need to address emerging challenges associated with AI. In a November 17 statement, Swiss authorities said the constitutional initiative would not affect the e-ID rollout timetable. The supporting trust infrastructure is expected to become operational in the first half of 2027, but the government has not confirmed a launch date for the e-ID itself.

Preparations for the swiyu ecosystem are continuing as organizations develop the infrastructure needed to accept digital credentials. Swisscom is developing a Credential Validator service to help organizations accept Swiss and EU digital credentials without managing trust infrastructure themselves. The service is currently being tested in Swiss and European wallet sandbox environments.

Meanwhile, industry group DIDAS is calling for greater focus on verifier adoption and ecosystem growth. At the same time, FINMA has updated its digital onboarding rules to accommodate the forthcoming Swiss e-ID, introducing new requirements such as liveness detection and expanded options for remote identity verification. The developments reflect efforts to build both the technical infrastructure and the market conditions needed for widespread digital credential adoption.

For now, Switzerland’s e-ID remains legally voluntary. But the “Digital Yes, But Free” initiative raises the debate as to whether the principle should be enshrined in the constitution as the country’s digital identity ecosystem takes shape.

Digital identity adoption raises questions of choice

While Switzerland considers the everyday scope of digital identity, the commercial infrastructure supporting digital credentials moves apace across Europe. Switzerland is neither an EU nor EEA member and therefore is not legally required to implement an EUDI Wallet or follow the EU’s deadline.

Instead, it is building its e-ID ecosystem under Swiss legislation and governance. The two ecosystems are however becoming technically aligned. Swiyu uses similar open standards and verifiable credential technologies, and Swiss organizations are participating in European pilots and interoperability testing.

For example Swiss digital identity provider Procivis, whose technology has been added to France’s EUDIW Unfold Playground, allows participants to issue and verify digital credentials using the company’s platform. Procivis already participates in Germany’s testing ecosystem, has integrated with Switzerland’s swiyu beta environment and says its technology conforms to EU interoperability standards.

The goal is to help organizations verify credentials issued across different countries and technology platforms as the European digital identity ecosystem matures.

The constitutional debate highlights the tension inherent in the growth of commercial and public-sector digital identity services and efforts to preserve meaningful alternatives for individuals who choose not to adopt digital credentials.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | e-ID | Procivis | Swisscom | Switzerland | SWIYU