Switzerland’s Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics has awarded a CHF 4.44 million (US$5.3 million) contract to ELCA Informatique SA to provide a Face Deepfake Detector (FDD) module for the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

The addition follows Fedpol’s earlier procurement of ELCA’s AV System for online identity verification as part of Switzerland’s electronic identity (e-ID) program. Switzerland’s e-ID rollout is facing contentious debate as a petition is calling for voluntary digital ID use to be enshrined in the national constitution.

Advances in generative AI have increased the risk of fraud, enabling realistic selfie videos to be created from a single facial photograph. Security testing showed that such AI-generated videos could be used during identity verification processes. The procurement follows Switzerland’s decision to delay its e-ID rollout while strengthening its identity verification and trust infrastructure, including defenses against AI-generated impersonation.

The new FDD module will provide an additional layer of security by automatically detecting manipulated or AI-generated selfie videos. Fedpol stated that the module is not a standalone product but an extension of the existing AV System, which shares the same architecture, security framework and verification workflows.

Authorities justified the direct award under Swiss public procurement law, arguing that changing suppliers would be technically impractical and would create significant additional costs. Integrating a third-party solution would require modifications to software that Fedpol is licensed to use but not alter, while also complicating system responsibility and warranty arrangements.

The award decision was issued on 18 November and published on simap.ch. The core licensing and maintenance contract runs from January 2027 through March 2036, with additional options beginning in 2031. The contract covers the licensing and maintenance of the Face Deepfake Detector module, which will support the secure verification of applicants for Switzerland’s national e-ID system.

Article Topics

deepfake detection | deepfakes | digital ID | ELCA Informatique | procurement | selfie biometrics | Switzerland | SWIYU