TikTok has launched a transparency tool that lets anyone check whether images or videos were generated or edited using its AI creation features, alongside an opt-in likeness detection system for eligible creators and public figures.

The ByteDance-owned company is starting a global rollout of its likeness detection tool, which helps eligible users find and flag AI-generated content on TikTok that may use their likeness without consent.

For the AI assessment tool, users can upload an image or video regardless of whether or not they have a TikTok account. The content is checked for C2PA Content Credentials that are automatically added to AI-generated content made with TikTok’s suite of tools, as well as TikTok’s proprietary invisible watermark, VeraDura. The tool is available now.

Jumio verifies identities for TikTok’s likeness detection

The TikTok Likeness Detection tool addresses the growing problem of realistic, AI-generated content that uses people’s likeness without their consent.

Eligible creators enroll by verifying their identity through a third-party provider. The system then uses a facial representation to identify AI-generated content that may depict them, allowing creators to review and report possible unauthorized uses.

TikTok’s announcement does not specify a third-party provider, but its support documentation confirms that “we work with Jumio to verify your identity” for likeness detection,

“Jumio is bound by contract to use your information only to provide verification for Likeness Detection. The face representation created during enrollment is used only to scan for your likeness in AI-generated content. We delete that face representation and related data within 30 days after you turn off the tool or close your account.”

AI transparency and likeness protection gain ground

In its announcement, TikTok points to its record on AI transparency, noting that it has long invested in labelling systems telling people when AI is used – having labeled more than 5 billion AI-generated videos so far – as well as policies for responsible use, and user education. In July 2026, it launched an in-app AI literacy hub. And it offers feed controls that let users adjust how much AI-generated content they see in their For You feed.

Nonconsensual use of someone’s likeness has become a major issue to arise from the proliferation of generative AI tools capable of creating deepfake imagery. In the EU, Denmark has led efforts to address the problem, by attaching likeness to copyright law.

Among platforms, YouTube has expanded its opt-in biometric deepfake detection system to all creators over the age of 18. It uses selfie biometrics and government ID verification to detect synthetic or manipulated uses of a creator’s facial likeness in AI-generated videos.

Article Topics

biometrics | identity verification | Jumio | likeness detection | social media | TikTok